2026-2027 Operations Fee

About this event
The Band Operations Fee helps cover instructional staff, music and drill design, equipment maintenance, rehearsal materials, transportation support, technology resources, and various operational expenses associated with the band program throughout the year.
The Band Operations Fee Deposit is the initial payment toward the total $200 Band Operations Fee for the school year. The deposit amount is $100 and helps begin funding instructional staff, music and drill design, equipment maintenance, rehearsal materials, transportation support, technology resources, and other operational expenses associated with the band program. The remaining balance is due by August 3rd.
The Color Guard Operations Fee helps cover instructional staff, choreography, equipment maintenance, rehearsal materials, show design elements, transportation support, and various operational expenses associated with the Color Guard program throughout the season.
The Color Guard Operations Fee Deposit is the initial payment toward the total $400 Color Guard Operations Fee for the school year. The deposit amount is $100 and helps begin funding instructional staff, choreography, equipment maintenance, rehearsal materials, show design elements, transportation support, and other operational expenses associated with the Color Guard program. The remaining balance must be paid in full by August 3rd.
The Marching Shoe Fee covers the purchase of marching band shoes used for performances, competitions, football games, and official band events throughout the marching season.
The Tailgate Package Fee helps provide meals, snacks, drinks, and hospitality support for students during football games, competitions, and other band-related events throughout the season. Parents will receive communication from the Band Boosters via email regarding dietary restrictions and available meal options.
The Tailgate Package Deposit is the initial payment toward the optional $200 Tailgate Package Fee for the school year. This package provides meals, snacks, and drinks for the individual student during marching band season, including football games, competitions, and other band-related events. Parents who choose to purchase the package will receive communication from the Band Boosters regarding dietary restrictions and available meal options. The remaining balance must be paid by August 15th.
This link is for those that need more time to pay for the operations fee for guard or band.
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