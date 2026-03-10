Parent Booster Usa Inc

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Parent Booster Usa Inc

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26-27 Celebrities Drill Team Fees & Gear

March Installment (ROOKIES) item
March Installment (ROOKIES)
$280

**MARCH INSTALLMENT FOR NEW MEMBERS ONLY.

  • THS Spring/Summer Training & Bonding - $65
  • Happy Feet super flexor boot - $85
  • "Made It" Shirt - $30
  • Stars & Stripes Tee OR Team Shared Costs - $20
  • Nike Sideline 4 sneakers (white) - $80

**Don't forget your MOVE Camp & SMC Fee Due May 1st in Skyward!!!

March Installment (VETS) item
March Installment (VETS)
$195

**MARCH INSTALLMENT FOR RETURNERS (VETS) ONLY. NO BOOTS IN THIS PACKAGE.

  • THS Spring/Summer Training & Bonding - $65
  • "Made It" Shirt - $30
  • Stars & Stripes Tee OR Team Shared Costs - $20
  • Nike Sideline 4 sneakers (white) - $80

**Don't forget your MOVE Camp & SMC Fee Due May 1st in Skyward!!!

April Installment (VARSITY ROOKIES ONLY) item
April Installment (VARSITY ROOKIES ONLY)
$217

**Don't forget your MOVE Camp & SMC Fee Due May 1st in Skyward!!!

  • Team Jersey (GameDay/Pep Rally Jersey)- $55
  • Field Hat, Cover & String - $140
  • Celebs Long Sleeved Dri-Fit Top w/logo - $22
April Installment (JV & Returners) item
April Installment (JV & Returners)
$77

INSTALLMENT FOR RETURNERS (VETS). NO FIELD HAT IN THIS PACKAGE.

  • Team Jersey (GameDay/Pep Rally Jersey)- $55
  • Celebs Long Sleeved Dri-Fit Top w/logo - $22

**Don't forget your MOVE Camp & SMC Fee Due May 1st in Skyward!!!

May Installment (SUGGESTED ITEMS) item
May Installment (SUGGESTED ITEMS)
$113

These items are suggested for dancers to purchase through our vendor. You may choose to purchase these items on your own, but you must have them purchased in time for MOVE Camp in June.

  • Skin-toned tights - $20
  • Tan Jazz Shoes - $38
  • Nude Performance Bra -$30
  • Hot Shorts - $25
June Installment item
June Installment
$115

Heritage Windshirt - $65

3 Pack T-Shirts (Team Spirit Tee, Contest Tee, Spring Show Tee) - $50

July Installment item
July Installment
$200

Choreography & Training Fee- $200

OPTIONAL: Nude Half-Soles item
OPTIONAL: Nude Half-Soles
$30

For int./adv. turns, contemporary/lyrical dances, these shoes give dancers a more grounded experience. Varsity ONLY.

Series X Jacket item
Series X Jacket
$95

Hooded windbreaker with Celebs block letters on back. Optional item.

Soft-Style Preppy Polo item
Soft-Style Preppy Polo
$52

Oversized striped polo with Celebs logo. Insert shows actual color. Logo is approximate- not exact.

Crew Sweatshirt w/Glitterpuff logo item
Crew Sweatshirt w/Glitterpuff logo
$32

Crew sweatshirt w/embroidery style embellished design.

Crop Qtr Zip Pullover item
Crop Qtr Zip Pullover
$55

Quarter-zip pullover with T*View Design on sleeve. Design shown is approximate.

Wide-legged Sweatpant item
Wide-legged Sweatpant
$35

Open-legged sweatpants w/T-View logo down one leg.

Black Jazz Shoes item
Black Jazz Shoes
$36

Never hurts to have an extra pair!

Practice Boots item
Practice Boots
$80

Optional Practice Boots. Star Flexor (non split-sole)

Dance & Social Officer Camp item
Dance & Social Officer Camp
$83.33

*THIS IS NOT THE LINE CAMP FEE!


Dance & Socials May Pay in 3 Installments Due in full by May 22nd.

CDT Booster Club Dues item
CDT Booster Club Dues
$100

This fee covers the miscellaneous operations for CDT Booster club, and for meals, gifts, and social officers budget.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!