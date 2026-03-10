26-27 Celebrities Drill Team Fees & Gear

About this shop
**MARCH INSTALLMENT FOR NEW MEMBERS ONLY.
**Don't forget your MOVE Camp & SMC Fee Due May 1st in Skyward!!!
**MARCH INSTALLMENT FOR RETURNERS (VETS) ONLY. NO BOOTS IN THIS PACKAGE.
**Don't forget your MOVE Camp & SMC Fee Due May 1st in Skyward!!!
**Don't forget your MOVE Camp & SMC Fee Due May 1st in Skyward!!!
INSTALLMENT FOR RETURNERS (VETS). NO FIELD HAT IN THIS PACKAGE.
**Don't forget your MOVE Camp & SMC Fee Due May 1st in Skyward!!!
These items are suggested for dancers to purchase through our vendor. You may choose to purchase these items on your own, but you must have them purchased in time for MOVE Camp in June.
Heritage Windshirt - $65
3 Pack T-Shirts (Team Spirit Tee, Contest Tee, Spring Show Tee) - $50
Choreography & Training Fee- $200
For int./adv. turns, contemporary/lyrical dances, these shoes give dancers a more grounded experience. Varsity ONLY.
Hooded windbreaker with Celebs block letters on back. Optional item.
Oversized striped polo with Celebs logo. Insert shows actual color. Logo is approximate- not exact.
Crew sweatshirt w/embroidery style embellished design.
Quarter-zip pullover with T*View Design on sleeve. Design shown is approximate.
Open-legged sweatpants w/T-View logo down one leg.
Never hurts to have an extra pair!
Optional Practice Boots. Star Flexor (non split-sole)
*THIS IS NOT THE LINE CAMP FEE!
Dance & Socials May Pay in 3 Installments Due in full by May 22nd.
This fee covers the miscellaneous operations for CDT Booster club, and for meals, gifts, and social officers budget.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!