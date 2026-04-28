2026-27 Highsteppers Uniforms and Practice Gear

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About this shop
Personalized with HMS Highsteppers and dancer's name
New Members: Required
Returning Members: Optional – only order if you need a replacement or new size
Personalized with dancer's name; custom ordered based on dancer's measurements from the Varsity fitting pass.
Custom ordered based on dancer's measurements from the Varsity fitting pass.
Custom ordered based on dancer's measurements from the Varsity fitting pass.
Custom ordered based on dancer's measurements from the Varsity fitting pass.
Pink Highsteppers racerback tank; required for practice; Bella & Canvas or similar brand
Teal Highsteppers racerback tank; required for practice; Bella & Canvas or similar brand
Black Highsteppers customized racerback tank; required for practice; Bella & Canvas or similar brand
Highsteppers Pinstripe Jersey: Worn as a cover-up over costumes. Please order one size up for an oversized fit. Brand is Augusta.
Three Highsteppers spirit tees; required for game days, pep rallys, community events, etc; Comfort Colors Brand
*May be purchased through the team store or sourced independently.
*May be purchased through the team store or sourced independently.
*MUST be purchased through the team store.
*May be purchased through the team store or sourced independently.
*May be purchased through the team store or sourced independently (must be the Bloch Pulse Tan Jazz Shoe).
*May be purchased through the team store or sourced independently (must be the Body Wrappers brand in the shade closest to your skin tone).
*May be purchased through the team store or sourced independently. All dancers MUST have one.
*May be purchased through the team store or sourced independently. This item may not be needed for all dancers.
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