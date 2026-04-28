HMS Highsteppers Booster Club

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HMS Highsteppers Booster Club

About this shop

2026-27 Highsteppers Uniforms and Practice Gear

Glitter Gold Backpack item
Glitter Gold Backpack
$110

Personalized with HMS Highsteppers and dancer's name

New Members: Required
Returning Members: Optional – only order if you need a replacement or new size

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Team Track Suit (Jacket & Pants) item
Team Track Suit (Jacket & Pants)
$214

Personalized with dancer's name; custom ordered based on dancer's measurements from the Varsity fitting pass. 

  • New Members: Required
  • Returning Members: Optional – only order if you need a replacement or new size
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Pom Dress item
Pom Dress
$145

Custom ordered based on dancer's measurements from the Varsity fitting pass. 

  • New Members: Required
  • Returning Members: Optional – only order if you need a replacement or new size
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Liner/Sleeves item
Liner/Sleeves
$86

Custom ordered based on dancer's measurements from the Varsity fitting pass. 

  • New Members: Required
  • Returning Members: Optional – only order if you need a replacement or new size
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Hip Hop Jersey item
Hip Hop Jersey
$72

Custom ordered based on dancer's measurements from the Varsity fitting pass. 

  • New Members: Required
  • Returning Members: Optional – only order if you need a replacement or new size
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Pink Highsteppers Practice Tank item
Pink Highsteppers Practice Tank
$20

Pink Highsteppers racerback tank; required for practice; Bella & Canvas or similar brand

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Teal Highsteppers Practice Tank item
Teal Highsteppers Practice Tank
$20

Teal Highsteppers racerback tank; required for practice; Bella & Canvas or similar brand

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Black Highsteppers Practice Tank item
Black Highsteppers Practice Tank
$20

Black Highsteppers customized racerback tank; required for practice; Bella & Canvas or similar brand

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Highsteppers Pinstripe Spirit Jersey item
Highsteppers Pinstripe Spirit Jersey
$35

Highsteppers Pinstripe Jersey: Worn as a cover-up over costumes. Please order one size up for an oversized fit. Brand is Augusta.

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3 Highsteppers Spirit Tees item
3 Highsteppers Spirit Tees
$75

Three Highsteppers spirit tees; required for game days, pep rallys, community events, etc; Comfort Colors Brand

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Black Spandex Shorts item
Black Spandex Shorts
$15

*May be purchased through the team store or sourced independently.

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Black Butterfly Shorts item
Black Butterfly Shorts
$25

*May be purchased through the team store or sourced independently.


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White Tennis Skirt item
White Tennis Skirt
$30

*MUST be purchased through the team store.

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Black Leggings item
Black Leggings
$25

*May be purchased through the team store or sourced independently.

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Bloch Pulse Tan Jazz Shoes item
Bloch Pulse Tan Jazz Shoes
$48

*May be purchased through the team store or sourced independently (must be the Bloch Pulse Tan Jazz Shoe).

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Body Wrappers Convertible Tights item
Body Wrappers Convertible Tights
$21

*May be purchased through the team store or sourced independently (must be the Body Wrappers brand in the shade closest to your skin tone).

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Black Sports Bra item
Black Sports Bra
$15

*May be purchased through the team store or sourced independently. All dancers MUST have one.

  • New Members: Required
  • Returning Members: Optional – only order if you need a replacement or new size
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Clear Strap Bra item
Clear Strap Bra
$40

*May be purchased through the team store or sourced independently. This item may not be needed for all dancers.

  • New Members: Required
  • Returning Members: Optional – only order if you need a replacement or new size
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