26-27 Hurricane Football Booster Membership

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About this event
Join early and save. Register by 05/31/2026.
Register by 07/17/2026 to receive yard sign and Booster shirt.
Ability to pay in three payments.
First payment $150.
Final payment is due by 07/27/2026.
Ability to pay in three payments.
2nd payment $100, 3rd payment $100. Final payment is due by 07/27/2026.
Select for each additional sibling.
Select appropriate quantity for additional Booster Shirt(s).
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!