Hurricane Football Booster Club Of Palm Harbor Inc

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Hurricane Football Booster Club Of Palm Harbor Inc

About this event

26-27 Hurricane Football Booster Membership

Early bird
$300
Available until May 31

Join early and save. Register by 05/31/2026.

Regular Membership (Pay in Full)
$350

Register by 07/17/2026 to receive yard sign and Booster shirt.

Regular Membership (3 monthly payments) 1st payment
$150

Ability to pay in three payments.

First payment $150.

Final payment is due by 07/27/2026.

Regular Membership (3 monthly payments) 2nd or 3rd payment
$100

Ability to pay in three payments.

2nd payment $100, 3rd payment $100. Final payment is due by 07/27/2026.

Additional Sibling Membership
$100

Select for each additional sibling.

Additional Booster Shirt
$20

Select appropriate quantity for additional Booster Shirt(s).

Add a donation for Hurricane Football Booster Club Of Palm Harbor Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!