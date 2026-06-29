Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra Inc

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Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra Inc

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26-27 LSO-LSYO Program Advertising

Full Page Ad (LSO & LSYO) item
Full Page Ad (LSO & LSYO)
$1,150

Black & white full page ad in all LSO Season Programs and LSYO Spring and Fall Programs. Dimensions: 7.875" x 4.875"

Full Page Ad (LSO only) item
Full Page Ad (LSO only)
$780

Black & white full page ad in all LSO Season Programs. Dimensions: 7.875" x 4.875"

1/2 Page Ad (LSO & LSYO) item
1/2 Page Ad (LSO & LSYO)
$680

Black & white 1/2 page ad in all LSO Season Programs & LSYO Spring and Fall Programs. Dimensions: 2.375" x 7.75" (vertical) or 3.75" x 5" (horizontal)

1/2 Page Ad (LSO Only) item
1/2 Page Ad (LSO Only)
$470

Black & white 1/2 page ad in all LSO Season Programs. Dimensions: 2.375" x 7.75" (vertical) or 3.75" x 5" (horizontal)

1/4 Page (LSO & LSYO) item
1/4 Page (LSO & LSYO)
$370

Black & white 1/4 page ad in all LSO Season Programs and LSYO Spring and Fall Programs. Dimensions: 2.375" x 3.75"

1/4 Page Ad (LSO only) item
1/4 Page Ad (LSO only)
$260

Black & white 1/4 page ad in all LSO Season Programs. Dimensions: 2.375" x 3.75"

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