26-27 LSO-LSYO Program Advertising

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Black & white full page ad in all LSO Season Programs and LSYO Spring and Fall Programs. Dimensions: 7.875" x 4.875"
Black & white full page ad in all LSO Season Programs. Dimensions: 7.875" x 4.875"
Black & white 1/2 page ad in all LSO Season Programs & LSYO Spring and Fall Programs. Dimensions: 2.375" x 7.75" (vertical) or 3.75" x 5" (horizontal)
Black & white 1/2 page ad in all LSO Season Programs. Dimensions: 2.375" x 7.75" (vertical) or 3.75" x 5" (horizontal)
Black & white 1/4 page ad in all LSO Season Programs and LSYO Spring and Fall Programs. Dimensions: 2.375" x 3.75"
Black & white 1/4 page ad in all LSO Season Programs. Dimensions: 2.375" x 3.75"
$
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