TC McCormick Jr Middle School PTSA

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TC McCormick Jr Middle School PTSA

About this event

26-27 McCormick PTSA Membership

Student
$10

McCormick Middle School student.


*Note school emails (@g.hayscisd.net) provided for students will not be contacted by PTSA due to school safety restrictions.

Parent
$10

Parent (or guardian) of a McCormick Middle School student.

Grandparent
$10

Grandparent of a McCormick Middle School student.


Teacher
$10

Faculty including: Principal, Assistant Principals, Teachers, Counselors, and FT Instructional Assistants employed by the campus (not district).

Community Partner
$10

Members of the community not covered by the options above.

For example: Non-McCormick students, other school staff (not covered under faculty), other family relatives, friends, etc.

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