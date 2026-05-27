26-27 Membership Registration Sycamore Learning Cooperative

Please complete all of the questions (as applicable). We ask that you include all children ages 3+ who will be participating in classes. You will be asked to complete YOUR information at the bottom of the form. Thank you!
Please complete all of the questions (as applicable). We ask that you include all children ages 3+ who will be participating in classes. You will be asked to complete YOUR information at the bottom of the form. Thank you!
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