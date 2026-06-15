26-27 Registration

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About this event
Enjoy the AM and PM meetings along with online resources from the MomCo. $37 is The MomCo organization dues and has many online benefits. $63 stays local and helps fund food, decor, crafts and childcare.
If you know you can only come to AM OR PM meetings then this is for you. If you need to change your frequency of meetings, just reach out to a leader.
Enjoy AM OR PM meetings and all online resources from the MomCo.
$37 is The MomCo organization dues and has many online benefits. $38 stays local and helps fund food, decor, crafts and childcare.
$50 due now
$50 due by 8/1
Your (and your child's/ children's) spot is not guaranteed UNTIL FINAL PAYMENT RECEIVED.
Enjoy the AM and PM meetings along with online resources from the MomCo. $37 is The MomCo organization dues and has many online benefits. $63 stays local and helps fund food, decor, crafts and childcare.
Enjoy the AM and PM meetings along with online resources from the MomCo. $37 autorenewed through The MomCo organization. Enjoy those many online benefits. $63 stays local and helps fund food, decor, crafts and childcare. Only select this one if you know your MomCo membership is already set up to auto- renew.
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