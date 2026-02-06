26-27 Registration and Family Fees

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Every family must add ONE per family to your cart. (Tutors and staff do NOT select this.)
Every family must add ONE per family to your cart.
This fee is for lower school (Prek-6th Grade) students enrolling in ALL DAY classes. Add one of these PER lower school student enrolling ALL DAY. You will not select your classes on this form.
This fee is for lower school (PreK-6th Grade) students enrolling ONLY in the morning classes. Add one of these PER lower school student enrolling ONLY in AM classes.
This fee is for lower school (PreK-6th Grade) students enrolling ONLY in the afternoon. Add one of these PER lower school student enrolling ONLY in afternoon.
This fee is for all upper school students. The fee is the same regardless of the number of classes your student is enrolling in for the year.
This is for tutors only.
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