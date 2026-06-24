26-27 RVHS Band Booster Shop

About this shop
A great keepsake for alumni, parents, and supporters of the band!
Relive the memories with our beautifully designed program ad book from our previous years.
A great keepsake for alumni, parents, and supporters of the band!
RVHS Sabercats (NOT personalized)
With the new stadium policy in place, our clear bags are a must-have for every game. Show your support while staying compliant with the latest regulations.
Please list the student's name.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!