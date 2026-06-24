Robert Vela High School Band Boosters Inc

Offered by

Robert Vela High School Band Boosters Inc

About this shop

26-27 RVHS Band Booster Shop

25-26 Program Ad Book
$20

A great keepsake for alumni, parents, and supporters of the band!

Previous Years Program Ad Book
$5

Relive the memories with our beautifully designed program ad book from our previous years.

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Previous Years Posters
$5

A great keepsake for alumni, parents, and supporters of the band!

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RVHS Foldable Fan
$10

RVHS Sabercats (NOT personalized)

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Clear Stadium Bag
$20

With the new stadium policy in place, our clear bags are a must-have for every game. Show your support while staying compliant with the latest regulations.

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Women's Black Fishing Shirt: Medium
$50
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Womens Blue Fishing Shirt: Large
$50
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26 Fall Marching Show Top
$25

Please list the student's name.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!