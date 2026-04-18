2026 Season Gear

Offered by
About this shop
Shirts will be ready for pickup at the beginning of the 2026 season. You will be able to pick up your shirt at any booster club meeting, Meet the Dragons and/or any home game from the football spirit wear table. Add up to 3 names on the back.
Custom yard signs with name and team: Freshman, JV or Varsity.
Custom Car Decal with player last name. Size of font dependent on length of name.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!