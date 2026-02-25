26-27 Step One All Stars Booster Club's Memberships

About this event
Your membership will cover your Bow and/or Cuff (1 per uniform on new uniform year), Team Rooms, and athlete banquet admission included. *NEW THIS YEAR FOR MALE ATHLETES* Male athletes will receive a program shirt in lieu of the bow/cuff.
Your membership will cover your Bow and/or Cuff (1 per uniform on new uniform year), Team Rooms, and athlete banquet admission included. *NEW THIS YEAR FOR MALE ATHLETES* Male athletes will receive a program shirt in lieu of the bow/cuff.
If you have more than one athlete, please add them here!
Same inclusions as basic membership apply to each additional athlete
Are you an Alumni of Step One Cheer? Would you like to support your children still post being on a team?
Well, here is just that opportunity! Join the Alumni of Step One Cheer and be able to participate in Raise Right, Fundraisers, and volunteering at OSU and Browns events.
**NEW THIS YEAR**
Want to donate a little extra? This season we are introducing a Hardship Fund to support Step One families who may face unexpected financial hardships during the season. Any additional donations will go directly toward helping families in our program when they need it most. Every contribution, big or small, is greatly appreciated.
Your business logo or family picture will be displayed in the team rooms for all of the competitions. It will also be displayed in the parent room at the gym. You will also receive a full page in the Step 1 banquet program and a $50 Step 1 gift card to be used at the showcase for apparel.
Of course, all of the same benefits as the basic membership are also included.
Your business name or family name will be displayed in the team rooms for all of the competitions. Your business or family name will be displayed in the parent room at the gym. You will also receive 1/2 page in the Step 1 banquet program and a $30 Step 1 gift card to be used at the showcase for apparel.
Of course, all of the same benefits as the basic membership are also included.
Your business logo or family name will be displayed in the team room for all competitions and in the parent room at the gym. You will also be listed in the Step 1 banquet program and receive a $20 Step 1 gift card to be used at the showcase for apparel.
Of course, all of the same benefits as the basic membership are also included.
Your business name or family name will be displayed in the team room for all competitions and in the parent room at the gym. You will also be listed in the Step 1 banquet program.
Of course, all of the same benefits as the basic membership are also included.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!