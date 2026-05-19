Webb City Athletic Booster Club

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Webb City Athletic Booster Club

About this event

26-27 WCABC Corporate Sponsorships

Gold Sponsor
$200

Base Benefits (included for all Gold Sponsors) 

  • Media Guide business recognition (Fall, Winter, Spring) 
  • Golf Tournament Hole Sponsor - Company logo displayed at hole, social media recognition 
  • WC Athletic Booster decal and plaque to display at business   

Additional Choices (must select to receive) 

  • Exclusive Booster T Shirt

Please email us your shirt sizes

Platinum Sponsor
$400

Base Benefits (included for all Platinum Sponsors) 

  • Media Guide Recognition (Fall, Winter, Spring)  
  • 1/8 page ad in the Fall, Winter, and Spring Media Guide   
  • Golf Tournament Hole Sponsor - Company logo displayed at hole, social media recognition 
  • WC Athletic Booster Decal and Plaque to display at business    

Additional Choices (Must Select to Receive) 

  • 1 Student or Adult Athletic Pass
  • 1 Student or Adult Athletic Pass
  • 1 Exclusive Booster T-shirt

 Please email us your shirt size and if you want a student or adult pass (2)


Diamond Sponsor
$700

Base Benefits (included for all Diamond Sponsors) 

  • Media Guide recognition (Fall, Winter, Spring)  
  • 1/4 page ad in the Fall, Winter, and Spring Media Guide 
  • Golf Tournament Hole Sponsor - Company logo displayed at hole, social media recognition  
  • WC Athletic Booster Decal and Plaque to display at business    

Additional Choices (Must Select to Receive) 

  • 1 Student or Adult Athletic Pass
  • 1 Student or Adult Athletic Pass
  • 1 Exclusive Booster T-shirt
  • 1 Exclusive Booster T-shirt

Please email us your shirt sizes (2) and if you want a student or adult pass (2)

Cardinal Pride Sponsor
$1,500

Base Benefits (included for all Diamond Sponsors) 

  • Media Guide recognition (Fall, Winter, Spring)  
  • 1/2 page ad in the Fall, Winter, and Spring Media Guide 
  • Golf Tournament - Platinum Sponsor (Business Recognition on Social Media) 
  • Set up at a hole on the golf course during the tournament. Bring company information, prizes or giveaways (can exchange for two separate hole sponsorships). 
  • WC Athletic Booster Decal and Plaque to display at business    
  • WC Cardinal Flag (WCABC Exclusive) 

Additional Choices (Must Select to Receive) 

  • 2 tickets to Cardinal Fest (membership must be purchased prior to event)  
  • 1 Student or Adult Athletic Pass
  • 1 Student or Adult Athletic Pass  
  • 1 Student or Adult Athletic Pass
  • 1 Student or Adult Athletic Pass  
  • 1 Exclusive Booster T-shirt
  • 1 Exclusive Booster T-shirt
Protect the Nest Sponsor
$2,500

Base Benefits (included for all Protect the Nest Sponsors) 

  • Full Page ad in the Fall, Winter and Spring Guide   
  • Option to have inside front cover or back cover (first come first serve)  
  • Golf Tournament - Platinum Sponsor – Business Recognition on Social Media 
  • Set up at a hole on the golf course during the tournament. Bring company information, prizes or giveaways. (can exchange for two separate hole sponsorships)   
  • WC Athletic Booster Decal and Plaque to display at business    
  • WC Cardinal Flag (WCABC Exclusive) 

Additional Choices (Must Select to Receive) 

  • 4 - person team at the annual Golf Tournament (Business Recognition on social media)  
  • 4 tickets to Cardinal Fest (membership must be purchased prior to event)  
  • 1 Student or Adult Athletic Pass 
  • 1 Student or Adult Athletic Pass
  • 1 Student or Adult Athletic Pass  
  • 1 Student or Adult Athletic Pass
  • 1 Exclusive Booster T-shirt
  • 1 Exclusive Booster T-shirt


ADD-ON: Golf Tournament Snack Cart Sponsor
$100

Only 2 spots available

  • Business Logo on Snack Cart at Golf Tournament 
  • Social Media Recognition 


ADD-ON: 2026 Golf Tournament Diamond Sponsor
$500

● Only 2 spots available

● Business name on commemorative towel for all golfers 

ADD-ON: CardinalFest Corporate Table
$500

● Only 5 spots available

● Reserved table at Cardinal Fest. Includes meal tickets. Business name will be displayed on table, social media recognition and shout-out at Cardinal Fest.

Senior Banner Sponsor
$200

Help support Senior Banners displayed for all Senior Athletes.   

  • Sign with your business logo displayed at the football stadium  
  • Business recognition in media guide and on social media  
ADD-ON: 2026 Golf Tournament Hole Sponsor
$100

Hole Sponsorship

ADD-ON: 2026 Golf Tournament Platinum Sponsor
$250
ADD-ON: 2026 Golf Tournament Team of 4
$400

4 per team includes cart

ADD-ON: CardinalFest
$30

Purchase individual tickets for CardinalFest

ADD-ON: 1/8 page Media Guide Ad (Fall & Winter guides)
$150
ADD-ON: 1/4 page Media Guide Ad (Fall & Winter guides)
$275
ADD-ON: 1/2 page Media Guide Ad (Fall & Winter guides)
$550
ADD-ON: Full page Media Guide Ad (Fall & Winter guides)
$1,000
Add a donation for Webb City Athletic Booster Club

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