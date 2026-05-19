26-27 WCABC Corporate Sponsorships

About this event
Base Benefits (included for all Gold Sponsors)
Additional Choices (must select to receive)
Please email us your shirt sizes
Base Benefits (included for all Platinum Sponsors)
Additional Choices (Must Select to Receive)
Please email us your shirt size and if you want a student or adult pass (2)
Base Benefits (included for all Diamond Sponsors)
Additional Choices (Must Select to Receive)
Please email us your shirt sizes (2) and if you want a student or adult pass (2)
Base Benefits (included for all Diamond Sponsors)
Additional Choices (Must Select to Receive)
Base Benefits (included for all Protect the Nest Sponsors)
Additional Choices (Must Select to Receive)
Only 2 spots available
● Only 2 spots available
● Business name on commemorative towel for all golfers
● Only 5 spots available
● Reserved table at Cardinal Fest. Includes meal tickets. Business name will be displayed on table, social media recognition and shout-out at Cardinal Fest.
Help support Senior Banners displayed for all Senior Athletes.
Hole Sponsorship
4 per team includes cart
Purchase individual tickets for CardinalFest
$
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