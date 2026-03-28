Pre-sales: 2026 Bearcub Bash

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About this event
Game Wristband gives your child access to all games and activities. Please purchase a wristband for each child that will be playing games (2 and under are free). Vendor merchandise and food sold separately.
One slice of cheese pizza, a cookie and 8 oz. bottled water
*We will order pizza based on orders placed and will not be able to change orders or provide substitutions at the event. Please ensure this is the type of pizza you want.
One slice of pepperoni pizza, a cookie and 8 oz bottled water
*We will order pizza based on orders placed and will not be able to change orders or provide substitutions at the event. Please ensure this is the type of pizza you want.
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