Domi Station

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Domi Station

About this event

'26 Domi Awards Sponsorship

Launch
$350

Entry-level sponsorship with verbal recognition, brand visibility, and reserved seating for two during the awards program.

Seed
$650

Includes enhanced brand recognition, digital promotion, and seating for four at the Domi Awards.

Scale
$950

Includes enhanced brand recognition, digital promotion, and seating for eight at the Domi Awards.

Unicorn
$2,000

Premium sponsorship with half-page recognition, strong on-stage and digital visibility, and a full table for eight.

Visionary
$3,000

Premium sponsorship with full-page recognition, strong on-stage and digital visibility with TV Static Ad and stage remarks, and a full table for eight.

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