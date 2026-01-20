'26 Domi Awards Sponsorship

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Entry-level sponsorship with verbal recognition, brand visibility, and reserved seating for two during the awards program.
Includes enhanced brand recognition, digital promotion, and seating for four at the Domi Awards.
Includes enhanced brand recognition, digital promotion, and seating for eight at the Domi Awards.
Premium sponsorship with half-page recognition, strong on-stage and digital visibility, and a full table for eight.
Premium sponsorship with full-page recognition, strong on-stage and digital visibility with TV Static Ad and stage remarks, and a full table for eight.
$
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