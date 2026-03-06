BFS Gala Auction 2026!

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Ever dream of sitting on the dock of The Bay?! Here's your chance. One week stay in either 2026 or 2027 (Dates will be mutually agreed upon by the recipient and the donor) on the RMS Atlas, a Floating Home in Sausalito, California.
Two-bedroom, two-bathroom, south-facing floating home (with a view of San Francisco) located on Issaquah Dock, directly on the primary lagoon of the Sausalito Floating Home Community.
Starting bid
The ultimate Brooklyn date night! Start with craft beers at Wild East Brewing Co., one of Brooklyn's best craft breweries. Then enjoy a $150 dinner at Fausto, one of Park Slope's most acclaimed Italian restaurants — handmade pastas, seasonal dishes, and an exceptional wine list. Cap it off with a beautiful 6-inch cake from Buttermilk Bakery for dessert at home. Three beloved local spots, one unforgettable evening. Valued at $215 combined. All three items donated by local Brooklyn businesses to support Brooklyn Free Space preschool.
Starting bid
A full day of creative fun for your kid! Start the morning painting and sculpting at Private Picassos art studio. Spend the afternoon running, jumping, and exploring at Space Club — Brooklyn's beloved indoor sensory playground with ball pits, swings, and three floors of play. Then pick out new books together at Books Are Magic, Cobble Hill's iconic independent bookstore. Art + play + books = a perfect day. Includes: 1 day pass to Private Picassos, 2 day passes to Space Club, and a $50 gift card to Books Are Magic. Valued at $180 combined. Donated by local Brooklyn businesses to support Brooklyn Free Space preschool.
Starting bid
A year of Brooklyn culture for the whole family! Includes a full year's membership to St. Ann's Warehouse — Brooklyn's premier performing arts institution in DUMBO, featuring world-class theater, dance, music, and avant-garde performances. Plus a complimentary membership to the Center for Fiction — a literary haven in Downtown Brooklyn with a bookstore, café & bar, reading rooms, author events, and a historic lending library. And a $50 gift certificate toward youth education at Brooklyn Arts Exchange (BAX) for dance, theater, and creative classes for kids (valid Fall 2026 or Spring 2027). Valued at $510 combined.
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Treat yourself — you deserve it! Discover your signature scent with the mini perfume kit from Cera Sine Cera, a beautifully curated collection of artisanal fragrances. Browse and shop at Annie's Blue Ribbon General Store with a $100 gift card — a beloved Brooklyn shop brimming with unique gifts, gourmet treats, and artisan goods. Then get creative with a $90 gift card toward adult programming at the Textile Arts Center — choose from weaving, dyeing, sewing, and other hands-on workshops. Perfume + curated shopping + creative craft = the self-care day you never take for yourself. Valued at $243 combined. Donated to support Brooklyn Free Space preschool.
Starting bid
Jumpstart your fitness with two of Brooklyn's best! Two 1-month passes to Crunch Gym — full access to equipment, group fitness classes, and amenities. Plus five day-pass gift cards to Movement Gyms (formerly The Cliffs) — experience world-class rock climbing, bouldering, and fitness. Traditional gym + adventure fitness = a complete active lifestyle upgrade. Bring a friend to either! Valued at $423 combined. Donated to support Brooklyn Free Space preschool.
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A stunning handwoven unisex shawl from Voz, an artisanal luxury fashion brand that partners with indigenous Mapuche weavers in southern Chile. Each piece is ethically crafted using ancient techniques revitalized by Voz — a wearable work of art featured in Vogue and The New York Times. 100% natural fibers, handmade, one-of-a-kind. Valued at $600. Donated by Voz to support Brooklyn Free Space.
Starting bid
TWO amazing experiences in one! A 1-hour professional makeup session and tutorial for you, PLUS a hair tinsel party for up to six kids — perfect for a birthday or playdate. Learn tips and tricks from a pro while the kids sparkle! Valued at $200. Donated by Sarah Sullivan to support Brooklyn Free Space.
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Elevate your beauty routine with a curated collection of premium makeup from MAC and Estée Lauder. High-end cosmetics valued at $500 — an incredible opportunity for makeup lovers. Donated by MAC/Estée Lauder to support Brooklyn Free Space.
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Five day passes to Play-Well TEKnologies Brooklyn! Kids build, create, and explore with LEGO® and other construction materials in fun, guided engineering programs. Perfect for creative kids ages 5+ who love to build. Valued at $150. Donated by Playwell Brooklyn to support Brooklyn Free Space.Treat yourself to $100 worth of fresh-baked goodness at Miolin Bakery in Park Slope. Award-winning artisan croissants, sourdough, pastries, and seasonal specials from a pandemic-born neighborhood gem. Valued at $100. Donated by Miolin Bakery to support Brooklyn Free Space.
Starting bid
One full week of outdoor summer camp at Gjoa in 2026! Your child will explore nature, build skills, and make memories in this wonderful Brooklyn outdoor program. Valued at $500. Donated by Gjoa to support Brooklyn Free Space.
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A $425 gift certificate toward classes or birthday party packages at NikosKids! Choose from their amazing lineup of kids' programs or throw an unforgettable birthday bash. Valued at $425. Donated by NikosKids to support Brooklyn Free Space.
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Throw the ultimate birthday party! An all-inclusive kid's birthday party at Chelsea Piers Fieldhouse — one of Brooklyn's premier sports and entertainment venues. Everything is taken care of so you can focus on the fun. Valued at $950. Donated by Chelsea Piers Fieldhouse to support Brooklyn Free Space.
Starting bid
A $500 gift card to Park Slope Day Camp! Give your child an amazing summer camp experience with one of Brooklyn's most beloved day camps. Use toward any program or session. Valued at $500. Donated by Park Slope Day Camp to support Brooklyn Free Space.
Starting bid
Two free 3-hour sessions at Battalion Studios! Whether you're a musician, podcaster, or voice-over artist, get professional studio time in a top-notch Brooklyn recording space. Valued at $268. Donated by Battalion Studios to support Brooklyn Free Space.A stunning handwoven unisex shawl from Voz, an artisanal luxury fashion brand that partners with indigenous Mapuche weavers in southern Chile. Each piece is ethically crafted using ancient techniques revitalized by Voz — a wearable work of art featured in Vogue and The New York Times. 100% natural fibers, handmade, one-of-a-kind. Valued at $600. Donated by Voz to support Brooklyn Free Space.A $425 gift certificate toward classes or birthday party packages at NikosKids! Choose from their amazing lineup of kids' programs or throw an unforgettable birthday bash. Valued at $425. Donated by NikosKids to support Brooklyn Free Space.
Starting bid
One day of School's Out Songwriting Camp at Brooklyn Music Factory! Your child will write, compose, and perform their own songs with expert instructors in a fun, creative environment. Winner emails [email protected] to sign up. Valued at $208. Donated by Brooklyn Music Factory to support Brooklyn Free Space.
Starting bid
One month of full membership at Chelsea Piers Fitness in Prospect Heights! Access world-class fitness facilities, group classes, pools, and more. Valued at $240. Donated by Chelsea Piers Fitness to support Brooklyn Free Space.
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Five 30-minute learn-to-swim lessons at Imagine Swim! Expert instruction in a safe, supportive environment. Perfect for beginners building water confidence. Valued at $295. Donated by Imagine Swim to support Brooklyn Free Space.
Starting bid
Two 1-month gift certificates to Harbor Fitness (first-time members only), PLUS a 60-minute complimentary personal training session for each winner. Pick up at the Park Slope location with tax-deductible form. A fantastic way to jumpstart your fitness journey! Valued at $466. Donated by Harbor Fitness to support Brooklyn Free Space.
Starting bid
Whatever the BFS kids, led by Gabi, put together as an art project!
TBD what this actually is!
Starting bid
A $150 gift card to Owl Tree. Valued at $150. Donated by Owl Tree to support Brooklyn Free Space.
Starting bid
One full week of Mindful Sports Summer Camp for one child (Summer 2026 or 2027)! Camp runs 9am–3pm with indoor and outdoor activities across baseball, soccer, basketball, and more. Mindful Sports builds confidence, focus, and emotional regulation through inclusive, age-appropriate programming. Camp dates: June 29–Sept 4, 2026. Email [email protected] to redeem. Week selection subject to availability. Valued at $800. Donated by Mindful Sports to support Brooklyn Free Space.
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Planning a birthday party? or need camp coverage? Treasure Trunk has you covered! Gift card value of $300
Starting bid
A historic brownstone with cardio and strength training rooms, space for personal training, vital light therapy, a class studio, and recovery amenities including a sauna and cold plunge.
We can offer 1 month Full Access Gym Membership + 2 training sessions ($650 Value)
We'll need the winner's name and they must redeem within 90 days of auction date.
Starting bid
Neighborhood hot yoga studio in Park Slope and Brooklyn Heights!
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Rooms are equipped with state-of-the-art infrared heating technology. The best sweat of your life.
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Flow to the beat with curated playlist that infuse every class with good vibes. We take our tunes seriously.
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Reserve your spot in the room ahead of time. Less stress, more space.
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Hands-on assists and adjustments that help deepen your practice. Your half moon never felt so good.
Starting bid
60 minute massage at the incredible Red Moon Wellness studio in Park Slope!
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Donation: Three Reformer Class Credits
Value: $132
Address: 463 4th St Brooklyn New York 11215
Special Instructions/Exclusions:
Get ready to move better and feel better! Annex Pilates is a space where one can
practice Pilates in a safe and encouraging environment. If you are new to the practice,
try one of our Beginner Reformer classes. If you are a seasoned practitioner, try our
Slowburn or Jumpboard Reformer classes.
Please redeem your certificate by emailing the studio [email protected] or giving
us a call at (929) 606-8933
Starting bid
Kos Kaffe is a small-batch specialty coffee microroaster and cafe serving handcrafted beverages and seasonal, homemade breakfast, lunch, pastries, and snacks.
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One free day of camp at CREA! CREA Interactivity is a tech-driven indoor playground in Industry City featuring interactive, projection-based games that combine physical activity with STEAM-based learning.
Starting bid
Win this auction item and Lisa will make you personalized baked goods (cake, cupcakes, cheesecake, pastries, scones, you name it) for up to 30 people! You get to determine what you'd like, the flavor profile, and any theming or personalization you'd like. Or, if you'd prefer, just let Lisa know how many people, and she can make all the decisions for you. Lisa's previous bakes include: triple layer cookies and cream cake, mai tai cupcakes, custom brownie mix, s'more cupcakes, scratch ice cream sandwiches, NY Style cheesecake, subway-themed birthday cake, bullet train birthday cake, “Wookie cookies,” plaid log cabin cake, christmas cookies, Halloween treats, teacher thank you gifts, sourdough bread, croissants, and many more items (see this https://photos.app.goo.gl/9xZiZXj3z5RCuYnt7 for a sampling of photos)! Lisa can manage dietary restrictions, and work with you to create whatever you're looking for.
Starting bid
The Brooklyn Academy of Music is a multi-arts center in Brooklyn, New York City. It hosts progressive and avant-garde performances, with theater, dance, music, opera, film programming across multiple nearby venues. Wikipedia
Starting bid
One week stay in either 2026 or 2027 (Dates will be mutually agreed upon by the recipient and the donor) on the RMS Sage, a Floating Home in Sausalito, California.
Value: $2,500.
3-bedroom, 3-bathroom, west-facing floating home (with a view of the Sausalito Headlands) located on Liberty Dock, directly on the primary lagoon of the legendary Sausalito Floating Home Community.
Starting bid
$100 gift card to the amazing restaurant Miriam in Park Slope.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!