BFS Gala Auction 2026!

Ever dream of sitting on the dock of The Bay?! Here's your chance. One week stay in either 2026 or 2027 (Dates will be mutually agreed upon by the recipient and the donor) on the RMS Atlas, a Floating Home in Sausalito, California.





Two-bedroom, two-bathroom, south-facing floating home (with a view of San Francisco) located on Issaquah Dock, directly on the primary lagoon of the Sausalito Floating Home Community.





https://www.vrbo.com/1210529