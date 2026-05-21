'26 Legends of The Opry

***Ticket price $1,500 = $1,396.97 + $103.03 MN Sales Tax

PLEASE NOTE: TO AVOID ADDITIONAL FEES AT CHECKOUT, YOU MAY SELECT "OTHER" IN THE DROPDOWN BOX AND PUT 0 IN THE CONTRIBUTION BOX.





THIS IS A PREMIUM RESERVED TABLE for 8 GUESTS TO ENJOY A LEGENDARY VIP EXPERIENCE!

SEAT TYPE/LOCATION: PREMIUM - RESERVED TABLE. LEGENDARY VIP AREA ON ELEVATED SIDE STAGE WITH EXCELLENT VIEWING OF THE SHOW. ACCESS IS LIMITED TO 24 GUESTS (only 3 tables at each Show). Sorry, this space is NOT Handicap Accessible.

THIS TICKET FOR 8 GUESTS INCLUDES:

PRIORITY SEATING

APPETIZERS before & during the Show

PLATED DINNER by Chef Craig's Catering: Chicken Kiev (lightly breaded chicken breast stuffed with wild rice, topped with butter garlic cream sauce) with Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Long-stemmed Green Beans, Coleslaw and Dinner Roll

HOMEMADE PIE from Carlson Orchard

DEDICATED SERVER for Cash Bar

SHOUT OUT FROM THE PODIUM DURING the Show - great opportunity for a special occasion celebration, business, corporation or organization recognition!

MEET 'N GREET & PHOTO with Show Performers

Show is 3 hours long with 2 short intermissions

Bar service provided by A-Town Tavern. Net bar proceeds donated to 2B CONTINUED.

This is a Charity event benefiting 2B CONTINUED organization, 501c3 nonprofit, with mission to increase awareness of suicide prevention, mental health and wellness through advocacy, education, and outreach.

Note: Tickets are transferable, not refundable