'26 Legends of The Opry

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***Ticket price $1,500 = $1,396.97 + $103.03 MN Sales Tax
PLEASE NOTE: TO AVOID ADDITIONAL FEES AT CHECKOUT, YOU MAY SELECT "OTHER" IN THE DROPDOWN BOX AND PUT 0 IN THE CONTRIBUTION BOX.
THIS IS A PREMIUM RESERVED TABLE for 8 GUESTS TO ENJOY A LEGENDARY VIP EXPERIENCE!
SEAT TYPE/LOCATION: PREMIUM - RESERVED TABLE. LEGENDARY VIP AREA ON ELEVATED SIDE STAGE WITH EXCELLENT VIEWING OF THE SHOW. ACCESS IS LIMITED TO 24 GUESTS (only 3 tables at each Show). Sorry, this space is NOT Handicap Accessible.
THIS TICKET FOR 8 GUESTS INCLUDES:
Bar service provided by A-Town Tavern. Net bar proceeds donated to 2B CONTINUED.
This is a Charity event benefiting 2B CONTINUED organization, 501c3 nonprofit, with mission to increase awareness of suicide prevention, mental health and wellness through advocacy, education, and outreach.
Note: Tickets are transferable, not refundable
***Ticket price $750 = $698.49 + $51.51 MN Sales Tax
PLEASE NOTE: TO AVOID ADDITIONAL FEES AT CHECKOUT, YOU MAY SELECT "OTHER" IN THE DROPDOWN BOX AND PUT 0 IN THE CONTRIBUTION BOX.
RESERVED TABLE for 8 GUESTS to enjoy PRE-SHOW DINNER & SHOW
SEAT TYPE/LOCATION: RESERVED TABLE. MAIN FLOOR. HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE.
THIS TICKET INCLUDES:
This is a Charity event benefiting 2B CONTINUED organization, 501c3 nonprofit, with mission to increase awareness of suicide prevention, mental health and wellness through advocacy, education, and outreach.
Note: Tickets are transferable, nonrefundable
***Ticket price $75 = $69.85 + $5.15 MN Sales Tax
PLEASE NOTE: TO AVOID ADDITIONAL FEES AT CHECKOUT, YOU MAY SELECT "OTHER" IN THE DROPDOWN BOX AND PUT 0 IN THE CONTRIBUTION BOX.
GENERAL ADMISSION for ONE GUEST to enjoy PRE-SHOW DINNER & SHOW
SEAT TYPE/LOCATION: NON-RESERVED (first come, first choice) In back area of MAIN FLOOR. NO GUARANTEE of multiple seats together. HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE.
THIS TICKET INCLUDES:
This is a Charity event benefiting 2B CONTINUED organization, 501c3 nonprofit, with mission to increase awareness of suicide prevention, mental health and wellness through advocacy, education, and outreach.
Note: Tickets are transferable, nonrefundable
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!