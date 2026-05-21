2B CONTINUED

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2B CONTINUED

About this event

'26 Legends of The Opry

1107 11th St E

Glencoe, MN 55336, USA

VIP LEGENDARY STAGE - Reserved Table for 8
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

***Ticket price $1,500 = $1,396.97 + $103.03 MN Sales Tax

PLEASE NOTE: TO AVOID ADDITIONAL FEES AT CHECKOUT, YOU MAY SELECT "OTHER" IN THE DROPDOWN BOX AND PUT 0 IN THE CONTRIBUTION BOX.


THIS IS A PREMIUM RESERVED TABLE for 8 GUESTS TO ENJOY A LEGENDARY VIP EXPERIENCE!

SEAT TYPE/LOCATION: PREMIUM - RESERVED TABLE. LEGENDARY VIP AREA ON ELEVATED SIDE STAGE WITH EXCELLENT VIEWING OF THE SHOW. ACCESS IS LIMITED TO 24 GUESTS (only 3 tables at each Show). Sorry, this space is NOT Handicap Accessible.

THIS TICKET FOR 8 GUESTS INCLUDES:

  • PRIORITY SEATING
  • APPETIZERS before & during the Show
  • PLATED DINNER by Chef Craig's Catering: Chicken Kiev (lightly breaded chicken breast stuffed with wild rice, topped with butter garlic cream sauce) with Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Long-stemmed Green Beans, Coleslaw and Dinner Roll
  • HOMEMADE PIE from Carlson Orchard
  • DEDICATED SERVER for Cash Bar
  • SHOUT OUT FROM THE PODIUM DURING the Show - great opportunity for a special occasion celebration, business, corporation or organization recognition!
  • MEET 'N GREET & PHOTO with Show Performers
  • Show is 3 hours long with 2 short intermissions

Bar service provided by A-Town Tavern. Net bar proceeds donated to 2B CONTINUED.

This is a Charity event benefiting 2B CONTINUED organization, 501c3 nonprofit, with mission to increase awareness of suicide prevention, mental health and wellness through advocacy, education, and outreach. 

Note: Tickets are transferable, not refundable

Reserved Table of 8
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

***Ticket price $750 = $698.49 + $51.51 MN Sales Tax

PLEASE NOTE: TO AVOID ADDITIONAL FEES AT CHECKOUT, YOU MAY SELECT "OTHER" IN THE DROPDOWN BOX AND PUT 0 IN THE CONTRIBUTION BOX.


RESERVED TABLE for 8 GUESTS to enjoy PRE-SHOW DINNER & SHOW

SEAT TYPE/LOCATION: RESERVED TABLE. MAIN FLOOR. HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE.

THIS TICKET INCLUDES:

  • PRE-SHOW DINNER by Chef Craig's Catering: Chicken Kiev (lightly breaded chicken breast stuffed with wild rice, topped with butter garlic cream sauce) with Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Long-stemmed Green Beans, Coleslaw and Dinner Roll.
  • Legends of the Opry Show - 3 hours long with 2 short intermissions;
  • Cash bar provided by A-Town Tavern. Net bar proceeds donated to 2B CONTINUED.

This is a Charity event benefiting 2B CONTINUED organization, 501c3 nonprofit, with mission to increase awareness of suicide prevention, mental health and wellness through advocacy, education, and outreach. 

Note: Tickets are transferable, nonrefundable

General Admission - First Come, First Choice
$75

***Ticket price $75 = $69.85 + $5.15 MN Sales Tax

PLEASE NOTE: TO AVOID ADDITIONAL FEES AT CHECKOUT, YOU MAY SELECT "OTHER" IN THE DROPDOWN BOX AND PUT 0 IN THE CONTRIBUTION BOX.


GENERAL ADMISSION for ONE GUEST to enjoy PRE-SHOW DINNER & SHOW

SEAT TYPE/LOCATION: NON-RESERVED (first come, first choice) In back area of MAIN FLOOR. NO GUARANTEE of multiple seats together. HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE.

THIS TICKET INCLUDES:

  • PRE-SHOW DINNER by Chef Craig's Catering: Chicken Kiev (lightly breaded chicken breast stuffed with wild rice, topped with butter garlic cream sauce) with Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Long-stemmed Green Beans, Coleslaw and Dinner Roll.
  • Legends of the Opry Show - 3 hours long with 2 short intermissions;
  • Cash bar provided by A-Town Tavern. Net bar proceeds donated to 2B CONTINUED.

This is a Charity event benefiting 2B CONTINUED organization, 501c3 nonprofit, with mission to increase awareness of suicide prevention, mental health and wellness through advocacy, education, and outreach. 

Note: Tickets are transferable, nonrefundable

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!