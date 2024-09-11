EMEA Regional Conference Stockholm

Join us in Stockholm from September 11th to 13th, 2024, for the 2024 EMEA Regional Conference hosted by Spotlight PR! Immerse yourself in the city’s captivating culture, arts, and culinary delights as we explore the realm of successful leadership in PR, communications, and marketing. This dynamic event promises insights, networking, and inspiration against the backdrop of Stockholm’s unique charm. Mark your calendars for this transformative experience, and we look forward to seeing you there from September 11th to 13th, 2024!





Date: 4pm Wednesday11th September 2024 – 5pm Friday 13th September 2024

Hotel: Frey’s Hotel, Bryggargatan 12, 101 31 Stockholm, Sweden

Booking Instructions: We have secured 27 superior rooms at the hotel, your room will need to be booked by you using the booking link. The hotel will be releasing any unbooked rooms on the 10th of August. The hotel cannot guarantee any rooms for the conference past this date. Please consult the hotel regarding their cancelation policy.

Member ticket price: $950 Super Early Bird until 8th Jan | $1150 Early Bird until 30th April | $1350 Standard from 1st May onwards

Partner tickets: $300 this includes Wednesday and Thursdays evening activity and dinner

Ticket price includes the following: Conference attendance, Wednesday and Thursday dinners, Thursday and Friday lunch, and conference tea and coffee breaks.

Cancelation Policy: We work really hard to try and credit for future events however we cannot offer refunds.