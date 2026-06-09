26/27 Branch PTO Sponsorship

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About this event
Social Media recognition
Family name listed on school shirt
Social Media Recognition in two posts
Business Name on School Shirt that goes to every student
Sponsor recognition at events
Social Media Recognition for 3 posts
Small Business logo on school shirt that goes to every student
Sponsor recognition at events
Social Media recognition on 4 posts
Medium business logo on school shirt that goes to every student
Sponsor recognition sign at events
Shared Company fence banner that faces Villa Maria Road
Social Media recognition in 4 posts
Large business logo on shirt that goes to each student
Sponsor recognition sign at events
Large individual company fence banner that faces Villa Maria Road
Social Media recognition on each Color Run post and 2 general posts
Large Business Logo on school shirt OR Color Run shirt, if sponsored later in the year
Large individual fence banner that faces Villa Maria Road, and at Color Run event.
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