Mary Branch Pto

Hosted by

Mary Branch Pto

About this event

26/27 Branch PTO Sponsorship

Family Sponsorship
$50

Social Media recognition

Family name listed on school shirt

Bronze Sponsor
$300

Social Media Recognition in two posts

Business Name on School Shirt that goes to every student

Sponsor recognition at events

Silver Sponsor
$500

Social Media Recognition for 3 posts

Small Business logo on school shirt that goes to every student

Sponsor recognition at events

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Social Media recognition on 4 posts

Medium business logo on school shirt that goes to every student

Sponsor recognition sign at events

Shared Company fence banner that faces Villa Maria Road

Platinum Sponsor
$2,000

Social Media recognition in 4 posts

Large business logo on shirt that goes to each student

Sponsor recognition sign at events

Large individual company fence banner that faces Villa Maria Road

Color Run Title Sponsor
$3,000

Social Media recognition on each Color Run post and 2 general posts

Large Business Logo on school shirt OR Color Run shirt, if sponsored later in the year

Large individual fence banner that faces Villa Maria Road, and at Color Run event.

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