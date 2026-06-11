26/27 Grosse Pointe South Band & Orchestra Booster Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until July 16, 2027
As a Maestro member, you will receive (4) free tickets to the Pops and Pastries and Spring Concerts and be recognized in all printed materials. Your fully tax-deductible contribution will help bring in expert clinicians who will help to prepare the students for performances and competitions.
Valid until July 16, 2027
As a Director, you will be recognized in all printed materials and receive free admittance for (2) to the Pops and Pastries and Spring Concerts. Your fully tax-deductible contribution will help with funding for new instruments and repairs.
Valid until July 16, 2027
As a Concertmaster, you will receive (1) free admission to the Pops and Pastries Concert and the Spring Concert, and have your names listed in concert programs. Your support is fully tax-deductible and will help provide transportation to events for students.
Valid until July 16, 2027
Alumni members will have (1) free admission to the Pops and Pastries Concert and the Spring Concert and will have their names listed in all concert programs. Membership is restricted to former students currently enrolled in college.
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