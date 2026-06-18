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Mavyn

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Mavyn

About this event

26/27 Marlet Season Prior Vendor - Oct/Nov Options

Only for 1 Saturday in Oct. Oct 17 (Prior Vendor Only) item
Only for 1 Saturday in Oct. Oct 17 (Prior Vendor Only)
$25

Only for Oct 17... ONLY FOR PRIOR VENDORS APPRVD.


PLEASE DO NOT GIVE THIS LINK OUT TO OTHER VENDORS. They need to apply first and then will be given their appropriate link to pay.

All October Saturdays (OCT 17, 24&1) 3 Dates item
All October Saturdays (OCT 17, 24&1) 3 Dates
$75

This is for 3 Saturdays in October. ONLY FOR PRIOR VENDORS APPRVD.


PLEASE DO NOT GIVE THIS LINK OUT TO OTHER VENDORS. They need to apply first and then will be given their appropriate link to pay.

2 Spots Each Date - All 3 Oct Dates (Oct17, 24&31) item
2 Spots Each Date - All 3 Oct Dates (Oct17, 24&31)
$150

This is for 2 spots for each date in October. Oct 17, Oct 24, & Oct 31.

ONLY FOR PRIOR VENDORS APPRVD.


PLEASE DO NOT GIVE THIS LINK OUT TO OTHER VENDORS. They need to apply first and then will be given their appropriate link to pay.

1 Date In November (Nov 7) item
1 Date In November (Nov 7)
$25

1 Spot for Nov 7th Only.

ONLY FOR PRIOR VENDORS APPRVD.


PLEASE DO NOT GIVE THIS LINK OUT TO OTHER VENDORS. They need to apply first and then will be given their appropriate link to pay.

1 Spot -All Saturdays In November - Prior Vendor ONLY item
1 Spot -All Saturdays In November - Prior Vendor ONLY
$100

This is for 1 Spot ALL Saturdays In November. Nov 7, Nov 14, Nov 21, Nov 28

ONLY FOR PRIOR VENDORS APPRVD.


PLEASE DO NOT GIVE THIS LINK OUT TO OTHER VENDORS. They need to apply first and then will be given their appropriate link to pay.

2 Spots All Nov Saturdays - Prior Vendors item
2 Spots All Nov Saturdays - Prior Vendors
$200

This is for all Saturdays In November - 2 Spots Each Date. Nov 7, Nov 14, Nov 21, Nov 28

ONLY FOR PRIOR VENDORS APPRVD.


PLEASE DO NOT GIVE THIS LINK OUT TO OTHER VENDORS. They need to apply first and then will be given their appropriate link to pay.

1 Spot - Only Nov 14 - Prior Vendor item
1 Spot - Only Nov 14 - Prior Vendor
$25

This is ONLY FOR Saturday November 14th for 1 Spot. ONLY FOR PRIOR VENDORS APPRVD.


PLEASE DO NOT GIVE THIS LINK OUT TO OTHER VENDORS. They need to apply first and then will be given their appropriate link to pay.

1 Spot - Only Nov 21- Prior Vendor item
1 Spot - Only Nov 21- Prior Vendor
$25

This is ONLY FOR NOV 21st for 1 spot.

ONLY FOR PRIOR VENDORS APPRVD.


PLEASE DO NOT GIVE THIS LINK OUT TO OTHER VENDORS. They need to apply first and then will be given their appropriate link to pay.

1 Spot Only - Nov 28th - Prior Vendor item
1 Spot Only - Nov 28th - Prior Vendor
$25

This is ONLY for 1 Spot on Nov 28th.

ONLY FOR PRIOR VENDORS APPRVD.


PLEASE DO NOT GIVE THIS LINK OUT TO OTHER VENDORS. They need to apply first and then will be given their appropriate link to pay.

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