26/27 OHHS Band Boosters Patron & Sponsor Drive

About this event
Donor level includes: Recognition on website.
Enthusiast level includes: Recognition on website and in all event programs.
Supporter level includes: Recognition on website, in all event programs, name printed on back of fall & winter show shirts
Supporter level includes: Recognition on website and in all event programs, name printed on back of fall & winter show shirts, social media highlights/features, logo on collective sponsor banner and sponsorship certificate.
Supporter level includes: Receives all Spirit level incentives plus recognition at all events, 1/8 page advertisement space in digital programs and one Show Band T-shirt.
Supporter level includes: Receives all White level incentives plus upgrade to small logo printed on fall & winter show shirts, recognition at all events, 7"x7" dual view Sponsor window cling, individual 3'x'5 sponsor banner displayed at all events, upgrade to1/4 page advertisement space in digital programs and one Show Band T-shirt.
Supporter level includes: Receives all Purple level incentives plus upgrade to large logo printed on fall & winter show shirts, upgrade to1/2 page advertisement space in digital programs, one Show Band T-shirt and one Winter Guard T-Shirt.
Supporter level includes: Receives all Gold level incentives plus upgrade to full page advertisement space in digital programs and a 4"x6" sponsorship plaque.
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