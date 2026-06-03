Japanese Language School of Greater Boston, Inc.

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Japanese Language School of Greater Boston, Inc.

About this event

(26_3)新入New Student (日本人会非会員)JAGB Non-Member

年中・年長 4-5 yrs olds
$855

本校では決済にZeffy（無料の支払いサービス）を利用しております。お支払い手続きの際に、Zeffyへの任意の寄付（Tip）の選択画面が表示されますが、こちらは任意となりますので、必要に応じて金額の変更や「0」に設定してお手続きください。

Please note that we use Zeffy, a free payment platform, to process payments. During the payment process, you may see an option to add a voluntary tip to support Zeffy. This is completely optional, and you may adjust the amount or set it to $0 before completing your payment.


小１ Grade 1
$844.50

本校では決済にZeffy（無料の支払いサービス）を利用しております。お支払い手続きの際に、Zeffyへの任意の寄付（Tip）の選択画面が表示されますが、こちらは任意となりますので、必要に応じて金額の変更や「0」に設定してお手続きください。

Please note that we use Zeffy, a free payment platform, to process payments. During the payment process, you may see an option to add a voluntary tip to support Zeffy. This is completely optional, and you may adjust the amount or set it to $0 before completing your payment.

小２ Grade 2
$844.50

本校では決済にZeffy（無料の支払いサービス）を利用しております。お支払い手続きの際に、Zeffyへの任意の寄付（Tip）の選択画面が表示されますが、こちらは任意となりますので、必要に応じて金額の変更や「0」に設定してお手続きください。

Please note that we use Zeffy, a free payment platform, to process payments. During the payment process, you may see an option to add a voluntary tip to support Zeffy. This is completely optional, and you may adjust the amount or set it to $0 before completing your payment.

小３ Grade 3
$858

本校では決済にZeffy（無料の支払いサービス）を利用しております。お支払い手続きの際に、Zeffyへの任意の寄付（Tip）の選択画面が表示されますが、こちらは任意となりますので、必要に応じて金額の変更や「0」に設定してお手続きください。

Please note that we use Zeffy, a free payment platform, to process payments. During the payment process, you may see an option to add a voluntary tip to support Zeffy. This is completely optional, and you may adjust the amount or set it to $0 before completing your payment.

小４ Grade 4
$859

本校では決済にZeffy（無料の支払いサービス）を利用しております。お支払い手続きの際に、Zeffyへの任意の寄付（Tip）の選択画面が表示されますが、こちらは任意となりますので、必要に応じて金額の変更や「0」に設定してお手続きください。

Please note that we use Zeffy, a free payment platform, to process payments. During the payment process, you may see an option to add a voluntary tip to support Zeffy. This is completely optional, and you may adjust the amount or set it to $0 before completing your payment.

小５ Grade 5
$855.50

本校では決済にZeffy（無料の支払いサービス）を利用しております。お支払い手続きの際に、Zeffyへの任意の寄付（Tip）の選択画面が表示されますが、こちらは任意となりますので、必要に応じて金額の変更や「0」に設定してお手続きください。

Please note that we use Zeffy, a free payment platform, to process payments. During the payment process, you may see an option to add a voluntary tip to support Zeffy. This is completely optional, and you may adjust the amount or set it to $0 before completing your payment.

小６ Grade 6
$851

本校では決済にZeffy（無料の支払いサービス）を利用しております。お支払い手続きの際に、Zeffyへの任意の寄付（Tip）の選択画面が表示されますが、こちらは任意となりますので、必要に応じて金額の変更や「0」に設定してお手続きください。

Please note that we use Zeffy, a free payment platform, to process payments. During the payment process, you may see an option to add a voluntary tip to support Zeffy. This is completely optional, and you may adjust the amount or set it to $0 before completing your payment.

中学部１年 Grade 7
$826.50

本校では決済にZeffy（無料の支払いサービス）を利用しております。お支払い手続きの際に、Zeffyへの任意の寄付（Tip）の選択画面が表示されますが、こちらは任意となりますので、必要に応じて金額の変更や「0」に設定してお手続きください。

Please note that we use Zeffy, a free payment platform, to process payments. During the payment process, you may see an option to add a voluntary tip to support Zeffy. This is completely optional, and you may adjust the amount or set it to $0 before completing your payment.

中学部２年 Grade 8
$826.50

本校では決済にZeffy（無料の支払いサービス）を利用しております。お支払い手続きの際に、Zeffyへの任意の寄付（Tip）の選択画面が表示されますが、こちらは任意となりますので、必要に応じて金額の変更や「0」に設定してお手続きください。

Please note that we use Zeffy, a free payment platform, to process payments. During the payment process, you may see an option to add a voluntary tip to support Zeffy. This is completely optional, and you may adjust the amount or set it to $0 before completing your payment.

中学部３年 Grade 9
$826.50

本校では決済にZeffy（無料の支払いサービス）を利用しております。お支払い手続きの際に、Zeffyへの任意の寄付（Tip）の選択画面が表示されますが、こちらは任意となりますので、必要に応じて金額の変更や「0」に設定してお手続きください。

Please note that we use Zeffy, a free payment platform, to process payments. During the payment process, you may see an option to add a voluntary tip to support Zeffy. This is completely optional, and you may adjust the amount or set it to $0 before completing your payment.

高校部１年 Grade 10
$846.50

本校では決済にZeffy（無料の支払いサービス）を利用しております。お支払い手続きの際に、Zeffyへの任意の寄付（Tip）の選択画面が表示されますが、こちらは任意となりますので、必要に応じて金額の変更や「0」に設定してお手続きください。

Please note that we use Zeffy, a free payment platform, to process payments. During the payment process, you may see an option to add a voluntary tip to support Zeffy. This is completely optional, and you may adjust the amount or set it to $0 before completing your payment.

高校部２年 Grade 11
$846.50

本校では決済にZeffy（無料の支払いサービス）を利用しております。お支払い手続きの際に、Zeffyへの任意の寄付（Tip）の選択画面が表示されますが、こちらは任意となりますので、必要に応じて金額の変更や「0」に設定してお手続きください。

Please note that we use Zeffy, a free payment platform, to process payments. During the payment process, you may see an option to add a voluntary tip to support Zeffy. This is completely optional, and you may adjust the amount or set it to $0 before completing your payment.

日本語部1 Japanese 1
$859

本校では決済にZeffy（無料の支払いサービス）を利用しております。お支払い手続きの際に、Zeffyへの任意の寄付（Tip）の選択画面が表示されますが、こちらは任意となりますので、必要に応じて金額の変更や「0」に設定してお手続きください。

Please note that we use Zeffy, a free payment platform, to process payments. During the payment process, you may see an option to add a voluntary tip to support Zeffy. This is completely optional, and you may adjust the amount or set it to $0 before completing your payment.

日本語部2 Japanese 2
$869

本校では決済にZeffy（無料の支払いサービス）を利用しております。お支払い手続きの際に、Zeffyへの任意の寄付（Tip）の選択画面が表示されますが、こちらは任意となりますので、必要に応じて金額の変更や「0」に設定してお手続きください。

Please note that we use Zeffy, a free payment platform, to process payments. During the payment process, you may see an option to add a voluntary tip to support Zeffy. This is completely optional, and you may adjust the amount or set it to $0 before completing your payment.

日本語部3-5 Japanese 3-5
$830

本校では決済にZeffy（無料の支払いサービス）を利用しております。お支払い手続きの際に、Zeffyへの任意の寄付（Tip）の選択画面が表示されますが、こちらは任意となりますので、必要に応じて金額の変更や「0」に設定してお手続きください。

Please note that we use Zeffy, a free payment platform, to process payments. During the payment process, you may see an option to add a voluntary tip to support Zeffy. This is completely optional, and you may adjust the amount or set it to $0 before completing your payment.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!