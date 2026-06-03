(26_3)新入New Student (日本人会非会員)JAGB Non-Member

本校では決済にZeffy（無料の支払いサービス）を利用しております。お支払い手続きの際に、Zeffyへの任意の寄付（Tip）の選択画面が表示されますが、こちらは任意となりますので、必要に応じて金額の変更や「0」に設定してお手続きください。

Please note that we use Zeffy, a free payment platform, to process payments. During the payment process, you may see an option to add a voluntary tip to support Zeffy. This is completely optional, and you may adjust the amount or set it to $0 before completing your payment.



