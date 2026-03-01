41-4084325

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41-4084325

264th CSSB 2026 Spring Gala

4760 Lake Valley Dr

Fayetteville, NC 28303, USA

E-1 to E-4 General Admission
$55

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. *Please purchase an additional ticket if you are bringing a guest.

E-5 to E-6 General Admission
$65

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. *Please purchase an additional ticket if you are bringing a guest.

E-7 to E-8 General Admission
$75

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. *Please purchase an additional ticket if you are bringing a guest.

WO1 to 1LT General Admission
$80

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. *Please purchase an additional ticket if you are bringing a guest.

O-3 to O-4 General Admission
$90

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. *Please purchase an additional ticket if you are bringing a guest.

E-9 General Admission
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. *Please purchase an additional ticket if you are bringing a guest.

O-5 General Admission
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. *Please purchase an additional ticket if you are bringing a guest.

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