AIGA Ashville is excited to host a student spring portfolio review. Join us at Ernest Co-Working on Friday, April 12, 2024, from 10AM–2PM. This in-person event is a fantastic opportunity for students and recent graduates from any college or university in the region to receive valuable feedback from experts in the field. Mark your calendars and get ready to impress!





Ernest Co-Working

135 Sweeten Creek Rd

Asheville NC