🌟 Join us for our Annual Marching 5K - This year's theme is DECADES! 🌟

Dress in your favorite Decade Style - let's see those neon socks, fancy tutu's and wigs!

General Registration closes on 4/11.

Check in and same day registration begins at 7 am! (Race Shirts not guaranteed for same day registration)

Race starts at 8 am!

Want to save time? Pick up your Race packets from the Band Hall after school on Friday 4/25 from 4-6pm.

Prizes for 1st Place!, Most Decked Out Decade, Best Team Spirit, Silly Socks and Biggest Tutu!

Concession Stand will be open!





As members of The Pride of Cove Band & Guard Boosters - THE PRIDE TRIBE - we UNITE, SHOW UP & SUPPORT to give our kids the MAXIMUM Band & Guard experience. A large part of that is providing funds in support of Marching Band & Color Guard! WE LOVE OUR KIDS!





How you can UNITE, SHOW UP & SUPPORT:

Register & Run: This race will be LOTS of fun - you can run/jog/walk virtually as well! Create a Team and/or fundraising campaign: Put a team together and /or make your own fundraising page. Share: Share our campaign (or yours) with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact. Volunteer: Showing up is one of our core values - it takes a TRIBE to support our kids! Please consider volunteering for the event.

Thank you for supporting The Pride of Cove!



