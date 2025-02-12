Logo
Copperas Cove Band and Guard Booster Club Inc
Pride of Cove Marching 5K - DECADESdonationForm.registration

702 Sunny Ave, Copperas Cove, TX 76522, USA

🌟 Join us for our Annual Marching 5K - This year's theme is DECADES! 🌟

Dress in your favorite Decade Style - let's see those neon socks, fancy tutu's and wigs! 

General Registration closes on 4/11. 

Check in and same day registration begins at 7 am! (Race Shirts not guaranteed for same day registration)

Race starts at 8 am!

Want to save time? Pick up your Race packets from the Band Hall after school on Friday 4/25 from 4-6pm.

Prizes for 1st Place!, Most Decked Out Decade, Best Team Spirit, Silly Socks and Biggest Tutu! 

Concession Stand will be open!


As members of The Pride of Cove Band & Guard Boosters - THE PRIDE TRIBE - we UNITE, SHOW UP & SUPPORT to give our kids the MAXIMUM Band & Guard experience. A large part of that is providing funds in support of Marching Band & Color Guard! WE LOVE OUR KIDS!


How you can UNITE, SHOW UP & SUPPORT:

  1. Register & Run: This race will be LOTS of fun - you can run/jog/walk virtually as well! 
  2. Create a Team and/or fundraising campaign: Put a team together and /or make your own fundraising page.
  3. Share: Share our campaign (or yours) with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.
  4. Volunteer: Showing up is one of our core values - it takes a TRIBE to support our kids! Please consider volunteering for the event.

Thank you for supporting The Pride of Cove! 


 

