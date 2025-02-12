🌟 Join us for our Annual Marching 5K - This year's theme is DECADES! 🌟
Dress in your favorite Decade Style - let's see those neon socks, fancy tutu's and wigs!
General Registration closes on 4/11.
Check in and same day registration begins at 7 am! (Race Shirts not guaranteed for same day registration)
Race starts at 8 am!
Want to save time? Pick up your Race packets from the Band Hall after school on Friday 4/25 from 4-6pm.
Prizes for 1st Place!, Most Decked Out Decade, Best Team Spirit, Silly Socks and Biggest Tutu!
Concession Stand will be open!
As members of The Pride of Cove Band & Guard Boosters - THE PRIDE TRIBE - we UNITE, SHOW UP & SUPPORT to give our kids the MAXIMUM Band & Guard experience. A large part of that is providing funds in support of Marching Band & Color Guard! WE LOVE OUR KIDS!
How you can UNITE, SHOW UP & SUPPORT:
- Register & Run: This race will be LOTS of fun - you can run/jog/walk virtually as well!
- Create a Team and/or fundraising campaign: Put a team together and /or make your own fundraising page.
- Share: Share our campaign (or yours) with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.
- Volunteer: Showing up is one of our core values - it takes a TRIBE to support our kids! Please consider volunteering for the event.
Thank you for supporting The Pride of Cove!