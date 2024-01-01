Wednesday Raja Yoga Classes

Raja yoga is a comprehensive path that includes practices for the body, mind and soul, with Moksha (Self-realization) as its goal. The class starts with a yoga teaching, followed by yogasana (postures), pranayama (breathing exercises), and/or mental exercises (including meditation, chanting, brain twisters, etc). Poses are gentle yet effective and focus on building balance, flexibility, and strength. If you can sit down and get up from your mat without assistance, then you can do this class. Beginners, persons with physical limitations and seniors are welcome to join us.

Please dress comfortably and bring a mat if you have one (a limited number are available for use), a water bottle, and any props as needed. The cost is $15 for walk-ins or $100 for a 10-class punch card (valid for 6 months). Cash, Venmo, Zelle, Paypal and CashApp accepted. 🙏

