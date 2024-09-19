For your enjoyment, GFWC-York County Woman’s Club is sponsoring the



12th ANNUAL GIRLFRIENDS JUST WANNA HAVE FUN!





FUN-FILLED AFTERNOON of Lunch, Cards, Games, and Girl Talk





** A FUNDRAISER **

to further the club’s community projects on Thursday, September 19, 2024.





Grace Lutheran Church

426 Oakland Avenue • Rock Hill

Noon til 4:00 PM





To sit with three of your friends purchase a group ticket for

$100 Group Ticket (4 Tickets @ $25.00 per person)





Don't have a group of four, purchase a single ticket for $25.00

We will seat you with new friends.





** GREAT FOOD! **

** DOOR PRIZES! **





Any questions, please email [email protected]





To pay with a check:

please call or email June at 803-372-2560 / [email protected]

or any club member



