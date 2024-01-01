KIRCC-Powerhouse Memberships 2024

KRICC-Powerhouse, a dedicated organization located in Karnes City, Texas, committed to providing support and housing for men transitioning from challenging circumstances.





We are excited to share that we are nearing the completion of our new men's transitional housing facility, set to open in 2024. This facility is designed to offer a safe, supportive environment for men as they work towards stability and self-sufficiency. However, to ensure the facility meets the highest standards of safety, comfort, and functionality, we still need to complete several key renovations.





We are reaching out to potential partners and supporters like you to ask for your assistance in making this project a reality. Your generous partnership and funding can help us cover the costs of essential renovations, including:





- Upgrading electrical and plumbing systems to ensure the safety and reliability of our facilities.

- Installing energy-efficient heating and cooling systems to create a comfortable living environment.

- Furnishing common areas and individual living spaces to provide a sense of home and community.

- Creating outdoor living spaces for recreation and reflection.





Your contribution, whether financial support or in-kind donations, will make a significant difference in the lives of the men we serve. By partnering with us, you will be investing in the future of our community, helping individuals rebuild their lives, and fostering a spirit of hope and resilience.







