Ringgold Band 172nd Anniversary Spring Concert

Come join us for an enjoyable afternoon of concert band music at

our new venue

Albright College's Merner-Pfeiffer-Klein Memorial Chapel!





Our 172nd Anniversary Spring Concert will feature The Ringgold Band's talented musicians performing a variety of musical genres under the skilled direction of our conductor, Charles Ebersole.





The band is proud to feature our Ringgold Band Young Artist Award winner, Ms. Meghan Cramer on Xylophone.





You will also be treated to the exciting sounds of the Ringgold New Horizons Band.



Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to experience live music in person. Mark your calendars and invite your friends for a memorable afternoon!





Parking available at the main parking lot, you enter from Bern Street. Additional Parking is available, you can enter from Union Street.





Doors open 1:00 P.M.

Concert Begins at 2:00 P.M.