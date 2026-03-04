Spay/Neuter/Vaccination/Microchip event

About this event
Building 5, Unit D Bismarck ND
Your cat will receive an injectable pain med at the time of surgery. This injectable pain med will manage your cat's pain for the next three days after surgery. The cost includes tax.
Due to outbreaks of Parvo and distemper, we are requiring both rabies and distemper vaccinations at our events.
Due to outbreaks of parvo and distemper, we are requiring both rabies and distemper vaccinations at our events. If you have distemper vaccinations already given, please provide proof of vaccination to [email protected]
Due to outbreaks of parvo and distemper, we are requiring both rabies and distemper vaccinations at our events. If you have rabies vaccinations already given, please provide proof of vaccination to [email protected].
If your cat is vaccinated for both rabies and distemper, please email us a copy of those vaccinations at [email protected].
Your dog will receive a spay surgery, the rabies vaccine and the parvo vaccine. Rabies and parvo vaccines are required for our events.
You will also be given three days of pain meds for your dog post-surgery.
Your dog will receive a spay surgery and the rabies vaccine. This choice indicates that you have already provided the distemper vaccine for your dog. Please provide proof of vaccination to [email protected]
You will also be given three days of pain meds for your dog post-surgery.
Your dog will receive a spay surgery and the parvo vaccine. This choice indicates that you have already provided the rabies vaccine for your dog. Please provide proof of vaccination to [email protected].
You will also be given three days of pain meds for your dog post-surgery.
Your dog will receive a spay surgery. Please provide us with proof of vaccination for rabies and distemper at [email protected].
You will also be given three days of pain meds for your dog post-surgery.
Your dog will receive a neuter surgery, the rabies vaccine and the parvo vaccine. Rabies and parvo vaccines are required for our events.
You will also be given three days of pain meds for your dog post-surgery.
Your dog will receive a neuter surgery and the rabies vaccination. Rabies and parvo vaccines are required for our events. Please send us proof of the parvo vaccination to [email protected].
You will also be given three days of pain meds for your dog post-surgery.
Your dog will receive a neuter surgery and the parvo vaccine. Rabies and parvo vaccines are required for our events. Please provide us with proof of rabies vaccination at [email protected]
You will also be given three days of pain meds for your dog post-surgery.
Your dog will receive a neuter surgery. Please provide us with proof of rabies and parvo vaccination at [email protected].
You will also be given three days of pain meds for your dog post-surgery.
We will microchip your pet with a Home Again microchip. We will register the chip for you.
We will fit your cat/dog with an e-collar to prevent licking post-surgery. Licking promotes infection at the surgical site.
