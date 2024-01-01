Art Camp Sponsorship

Thank you for your sponsorship for our Kids Summer Art Camp: Book Illustration! The children enjoyed a fun-filled one week long sessions of creativity and imagination as they learned about the world of book illustration taught by local Savannah professional artist Jennifer Mack-Watkins. Mack Watkins is the illustrator of 2024 Young Readers Selection for the Great Reads from Great Places Initiative of the Library of Congress Center titled book “ You Gotta Meet Mr. Pierce” . This unique one-week long program combined the fundamentals of illustration, drawing lessons, and storyboarding, giving them the tools to create their very own storybook page layout design to take home.





This was made possible by your donation. We are so very grateful! Thank you so much!