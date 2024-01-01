2024 40 anniversary Fundraising Gala

Dear [Name],





We are thrilled to invite you to a special event that marks a significant milestone in our journey—Family Reentry’s 40th Anniversary! 🎉





For four decades, Family Reentry has been a beacon of hope, providing a lifeline to individuals and families in our community.





At Family Reentry, we tackle the complex challenges of behavioral health, domestic violence, reentry, recidivism, and youth risks through comprehensive, evidence-based interventions. Our holistic approach not only meets basic needs but also fosters positive change and strengthens coping and life skills.





Your attendance at this event will directly support our mission, helping us to provide a wide range of services that include: Behavioral Health Support, Abuse and Mental Health Treatment, Family Interventions, Mentoring Programs...





How can you support?





Attend the Fashion Show: Your presence will help us continue to make a difference in the lives of those we serve.

Donate: Your financial support is crucial for sustaining and expanding our programs.

Share the Event: Spread the word to friends, family, and colleagues who share our vision of creating a brighter future.



