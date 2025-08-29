2026 Science Coach Academy - Exhibitor & Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
-10 ft x 10 ft booth space in main room with heavy traffic flow
-6 ft table with two chairs
-Dinner, lunch, and snacks
-Logo on signage
-2 in x 2 in ad in the event printed program
$1,000 - As the special dinner event sponsor, Tuesday Evening, June 23rd at 5:00 pm, you will receive a 5-minute speaking opportunity during dinner where all attendees will be present. Your Logo will be prominently displayed on signage, and you receive one exhibitor booth for free. This dinner is our TLC night with a fun activities to support the teachers. You receive all the basic booth elements and a 5-minute speaking opportunity to all attendees.
$2,000 - This unique offering includes sponsorship of the entire conference, including a range of team-building activities designed to foster camaraderie and community among teachers. You will receive a full-page ad in the event printed program and your logo will be featured on the official Academy t-shirt. Additionally, you will have the opportunity to make remarks to the entire group of teachers. NOTE: Lodging is also included in this sponsorship. Select your lodging and use Discount code SCASponsor at checkout.
$100/person includes a private bedroom, 2-person shared bathroom and shared common living room, meals (breakfast/ dinner) and linens, towels/wash cloth, pillow, blanket.
$100/person includes a private bedroom, 2-person shared bathroom and shared common living room, meals (breakfast/ dinner) and linens, towels/wash cloth, pillow, blanket.
$100/person includes a private bedroom, 2-person shared bathroom and shared common living room, meals (breakfast/ dinner) and linens, towels/wash cloth, pillow, blanket.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!