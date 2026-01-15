York Foundation For Public Education, Inc.

Hosted by

York Foundation For Public Education, Inc.

About this event

26th Annual Golf Tournament

1003 Brick Kiln Blvd

Newport News, VA 23602, USA

Early Bird Gold Apple Sponsor
$1,000
Available until Jun 5

Four golfers


- Invitation to the YFPE Celebration Reception

- Golf cart sponsorship

- 1 Combo Pack

-Hole Sign

-Advertising on YFPE website, social media and recognition in the YFPE annual report

Gold Apple Sponsor
$1,200

Four golfers

  • Invitation to the YFPE Celebration Reception
  • Golf cart sponsorship
  • 1 Combo Pack
  • Hole Sign
  • -Advertising on YFPE website, social media and recognition in the YFPE annual report
Red Apple Sponsor
$600

Four golfers

  • Hole Sign
  • Advertising on YFPE website, social media and recognition in the YFPE annual report
Foursome Team
$500

Four golfers

Individual Golfer
$150

Individual golfer not part of a foursome team

Golf Cart Sponsor
$300

Digital advertising on golf carts

Breakfast Sponsor
$200

Advertising at breakfast station

Hole Sponsor
$125

Advertising at one hole on the golf course

Combo Pack
$40

2 mulligans

8 raffles

1 ball roll ticket

5-50/50 tickets

*Tickets can be purchased individually on tournament day.

YFPE Toss
$20

Each team can purchase one item that can be used three times (one must be used on the front 9 and one on the back 9) to better their position on the course

Golf Ball Roll
$5

One ticket for the Golf Ball Roll

300 numbered golf balls rolled across the green, closest ball to the hole wins

Event Sponsor
$5,000

-Eight golfers


- Invitation to the YFPE Celebration

Reception

- Advertising (banner) at tournament

-Hole Sign

- Golf cart sponsorship

- 2 Combo Packs

Add a donation for York Foundation For Public Education, Inc.

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