26th Annual Golf Tournament

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About this event
Four golfers
- Invitation to the YFPE Celebration Reception
- Golf cart sponsorship
- 1 Combo Pack
-Hole Sign
-Advertising on YFPE website, social media and recognition in the YFPE annual report
Four golfers
Four golfers
Four golfers
Individual golfer not part of a foursome team
Digital advertising on golf carts
Advertising at breakfast station
Advertising at one hole on the golf course
2 mulligans
8 raffles
1 ball roll ticket
5-50/50 tickets
*Tickets can be purchased individually on tournament day.
Each team can purchase one item that can be used three times (one must be used on the front 9 and one on the back 9) to better their position on the course
One ticket for the Golf Ball Roll
300 numbered golf balls rolled across the green, closest ball to the hole wins
-Eight golfers
- Invitation to the YFPE Celebration
Reception
- Advertising (banner) at tournament
-Hole Sign
- Golf cart sponsorship
- 2 Combo Packs
$
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