26th Annual Hawaii Entrepreneur Awards

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
- (10) Tickets with Premium Table Seating + Access to Honoree Reception
- Premium table placement
- Hosted Wine Service at Table
- Half-page ad placement in full-color printed program
- Includes (1) Individual VIP HVCA Membership
- (10) Tickets with Premium Table Seating + Access to Honoree Reception
- Premium table placement
- Hosted Wine Service at Table
- Half-page ad placement in full-color printed program
- Includes (1) Individual VIP HVCA Membership