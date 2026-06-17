A golf ball sits on a tee in the foreground with a bright blue sky and trees in the background, advertising the Hurley Lions Club 26th Annual Golf Tournament.
Hurley Lions Club

Hosted by

Hurley Lions Club

About this event

26th Annual Hurley Lions Golf Tournament

404 Steward Ln

Kingston, NY 12401, USA

Sort by category

Foursome
$560

Pays for 4 golfers

Single Golfer
$140

Pays fee for 1 golfer, teams are made up of 4 golfers.

Premier Sponsor
$2,000

2 foursomes, 8 tee sponsorships, putting green sponsor, banner signage, and top billing

Lunch at the Turn Sponsor
$1,500

1 foursome, banner signage at the turn, 6 tee sponsorships, and recognition.

Ace Sponsor
$1,100

1 foursome, 4 tee sponsorships, clubhouse banner signage, and prominent listing.

Eagle Sponsor
$540

1 twosome, 4 tee sponsorships, putting green signage, and recognition.

Gold Tee Sponsor
$250

3 tee sponsorships and recognition

Tee Sponsor
$250

1 tee sign displayed on the course and brochure recognition.

Add a donation for Hurley Lions Club

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