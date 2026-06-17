26th Annual Hurley Lions Golf Tournament

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Pays for 4 golfers
Pays fee for 1 golfer, teams are made up of 4 golfers.
2 foursomes, 8 tee sponsorships, putting green sponsor, banner signage, and top billing
1 foursome, banner signage at the turn, 6 tee sponsorships, and recognition.
1 foursome, 4 tee sponsorships, clubhouse banner signage, and prominent listing.
1 twosome, 4 tee sponsorships, putting green signage, and recognition.
3 tee sponsorships and recognition
1 tee sign displayed on the course and brochure recognition.
$
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