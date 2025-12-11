26th Annual Labor Seder Honoring Jessica Tang, Rabbi Barry Dolinger, and R. Emily Winer

Hosted by
Gold Sponsorship includes:
*Full page ad with priority placement
*Full table of up to 10
*Special recognition in all promotion and program materials
*Special recognition on NEJLC website and social media
*Other opportunities tbd
Please contact us ASAP for ad specs and to secure priority ad placement, or if you have questions about paying by check: [email protected]
NOTE: Zeffy does not charge us a fee but does ask for a donation at checkout. If you do not want to make a donation to Zeffy, select "other" and type in $0.
Silver Sponsorship includes:
*Full page ad with special placement
*Full table of up to 10
*Special recognition in all promotion and program materials
*Special recognition on NEJLC website and social media
Please contact us ASAP for ad specs and to secure special placement, or if you have any questions about paying by check: [email protected]
Sponsorship includes:
*Full page ad
*Full table of up to 10
*Special recognition in all promotional and program materials
*Special recognition on NEJLC website and social media
Please contact us ASAP for ad specs, or if you have any questions about paying by check: [email protected]
Half Page Ad includes half page ad (horizontal) in our program book, and 5 tickets to the Labor Seder.
Please contact us ASAP for ad specs, or if you have questions about paying by check: [email protected]
Quarter Page ad includes a quarter page ad (vertical) and 2 tickets to the Labor Seder.
Please contact us ASAP for ad specs, or if you have questions about paying by check: [email protected]
Eighth page ad comes with a business card size ad (horizontal) and 1 ticket to the Labor Seder.
Please contact us ASAP for ad specs, or if you have questions about paying by check: [email protected]
One ticket to the Labor Seder
Please contact us with any questions, or if you would like to pay by check: [email protected]
One ticket to the Labor Seder
Please contact us with any questions or if you would like to pay by check:
If you are interested in volunteering to help run the labor seder, please email us at [email protected]
Volunteers get complementary access to the event and dinner.
If you can't attend the labor seder but would like to support our efforts, please click here to make a general donation. Leave us your mailing address and we'll send you a copy of our Labor Seder 2026 Haggadah and program book!
