New England Jewish Labor Committee

Hosted by

New England Jewish Labor Committee

About this event

26th Annual Labor Seder Honoring Jessica Tang, Rabbi Barry Dolinger, and R. Emily Winer

256 Freeport St #1

Dorchester, MA 02122, USA

Gold Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Gold Sponsorship includes:


*Full page ad with priority placement

*Full table of up to 10

*Special recognition in all promotion and program materials

*Special recognition on NEJLC website and social media

*Other opportunities tbd


Please contact us ASAP for ad specs and to secure priority ad placement, or if you have questions about paying by check: [email protected]


NOTE: Zeffy does not charge us a fee but does ask for a donation at checkout. If you do not want to make a donation to Zeffy, select "other" and type in $0.

Silver Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Silver Sponsorship includes:


*Full page ad with special placement

*Full table of up to 10

*Special recognition in all promotion and program materials

*Special recognition on NEJLC website and social media


Please contact us ASAP for ad specs and to secure special placement, or if you have any questions about paying by check: [email protected]


NOTE: Zeffy does not charge us a fee but does ask for a donation at checkout. If you do not want to make a donation to Zeffy, select "other" and type in $0.

Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Sponsorship includes:


*Full page ad

*Full table of up to 10

*Special recognition in all promotional and program materials

*Special recognition on NEJLC website and social media


Please contact us ASAP for ad specs, or if you have any questions about paying by check: [email protected]


NOTE: Zeffy does not charge us a fee but does ask for a donation at checkout. If you do not want to make a donation to Zeffy, select "other" and type in $0.

Half Page Ad
$550
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Half Page Ad includes half page ad (horizontal) in our program book, and 5 tickets to the Labor Seder.


Please contact us ASAP for ad specs, or if you have questions about paying by check: [email protected]


NOTE: Zeffy does not charge us a fee but does ask for a donation at checkout. If you do not want to make a donation to Zeffy, select "other" and type in $0.

Quarter Page Ad
$360
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Quarter Page ad includes a quarter page ad (vertical) and 2 tickets to the Labor Seder.


Please contact us ASAP for ad specs, or if you have questions about paying by check: [email protected]


NOTE: Zeffy does not charge us a fee but does ask for a donation at checkout. If you do not want to make a donation to Zeffy, select "other" and type in $0.

Eighth Page Ad
$180

Eighth page ad comes with a business card size ad (horizontal) and 1 ticket to the Labor Seder.


Please contact us ASAP for ad specs, or if you have questions about paying by check: [email protected]


NOTE: Zeffy does not charge us a fee but does ask for a donation at checkout. If you do not want to make a donation to Zeffy, select "other" and type in $0.

General Admission
$36

One ticket to the Labor Seder


Please contact us with any questions, or if you would like to pay by check: [email protected]


NOTE: Zeffy does not charge us a fee but does ask for a donation at checkout. If you do not want to make a donation to Zeffy, select "other" and type in $0.

Low Income/Student
Pay what you can

One ticket to the Labor Seder


Please contact us with any questions or if you would like to pay by check:

[email protected]


NOTE: Zeffy does not charge us a fee but does ask for a donation at checkout. If you do not want to make a donation to Zeffy, select "other" and type in $0.

I am interested in volunteering!
Free

If you are interested in volunteering to help run the labor seder, please email us at [email protected]


Volunteers get complementary access to the event and dinner.


NOTE: Zeffy does not charge us a fee but does ask for a donation at checkout. If you do not want to make a donation to Zeffy, select "other" and type in $0.

I can't attend/general donation
Pay what you can

If you can't attend the labor seder but would like to support our efforts, please click here to make a general donation. Leave us your mailing address and we'll send you a copy of our Labor Seder 2026 Haggadah and program book!

Add a donation for New England Jewish Labor Committee

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!