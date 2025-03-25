26th Annual Pleasant Ridge Manor Golf Tournament

With an Ace Sponsorship, you/your company will receive 1 foursome with carts, 2 large (30x24) signs on the course, your/your company's name/logo on the banner that appears in all photos, recognition on our social media and acknowledgement in our dinner program. Each golfer receives a boxed lunch, giveaway prizes, a buffet dinner and team photo. Handicaps required before the day of the outing.
With an Ace Sponsorship, you/your company will receive 1 foursome with carts, 2 large (30x24) signs on the course, your/your company's name/logo on the banner that appears in all photos, recognition on our social media and acknowledgement in our dinner program. Each golfer receives a boxed lunch, giveaway prizes, a buffet dinner and team photo. Handicaps required before the day of the outing.
Eagle Sponsorship
$1,000
With an Eagle Sponsorship, you/your company will receive 1 foursome with carts and 2 small (18x14) signs on the course, recognition on our social media and acknowledgement in our dinner program. Each golfer receives a boxed lunch, giveaway prizes, a buffet dinner and team photo. Handicaps required before the day of the outing.
With an Eagle Sponsorship, you/your company will receive 1 foursome with carts and 2 small (18x14) signs on the course, recognition on our social media and acknowledgement in our dinner program. Each golfer receives a boxed lunch, giveaway prizes, a buffet dinner and team photo. Handicaps required before the day of the outing.
Birdie Sponsorship
$500
With a Birdie Sponsorship, you/your company will receive 2 small (18x14) signs on the course, recognition on our social media, acknowledgement in our dinner program and 2 buffet dinner tickets,
With a Birdie Sponsorship, you/your company will receive 2 small (18x14) signs on the course, recognition on our social media, acknowledgement in our dinner program and 2 buffet dinner tickets,
Par Sponsorship
$100
With a Par Sponsorship, you/your company will receive 1 small (18x14) signs on the course, recognition on our social media and acknowledgement in our dinner program.
With a Par Sponsorship, you/your company will receive 1 small (18x14) signs on the course, recognition on our social media and acknowledgement in our dinner program.
Golf TEAM SOLD OUT!!!
$500
SOLD OUT!!
SOLD OUT!!
Single Golfer
$125
Please keep in mind that single golfers will be matched with other players randomly and a spot is not guaranteed due to space. Please call ahead to inquire. Each golfer receives a boxed lunch, giveaway prizes, a buffet dinner and team photo. Handicaps required before the day of the outing. Golf & greens fees are included.
Please keep in mind that single golfers will be matched with other players randomly and a spot is not guaranteed due to space. Please call ahead to inquire. Each golfer receives a boxed lunch, giveaway prizes, a buffet dinner and team photo. Handicaps required before the day of the outing. Golf & greens fees are included.
Dinner Only
$30
Join us for an evening shared with community members, golfers, and the Pleasant Ridge Manor Administration and Volunteers. Cash bar begins at 4 p.m. and dinner will be served at 4:30. Dinner ticket is for one individual.
Join us for an evening shared with community members, golfers, and the Pleasant Ridge Manor Administration and Volunteers. Cash bar begins at 4 p.m. and dinner will be served at 4:30. Dinner ticket is for one individual.
RAFFLE TICKETS
$5
$5 will buy 3 raffle tickets for a chance at winning $1, 000 cash or Golf & carts for 4 at Lawrence Park Golf Club.
$5 will buy 3 raffle tickets for a chance at winning $1, 000 cash or Golf & carts for 4 at Lawrence Park Golf Club.
Add a donation for Pleasant Ridge Manor Friends Forever
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!