26th Annual Pleasant Ridge Manor Golf Tournament

With an Ace Sponsorship, you/your company will receive 1 foursome with carts, 2 large (30x24) signs on the course, your/your company's name/logo on the banner that appears in all photos, recognition on our social media and acknowledgement in our dinner program. Each golfer receives a boxed lunch, giveaway prizes, a buffet dinner and team photo. Handicaps required before the day of the outing.

With an Ace Sponsorship, you/your company will receive 1 foursome with carts, 2 large (30x24) signs on the course, your/your company's name/logo on the banner that appears in all photos, recognition on our social media and acknowledgement in our dinner program. Each golfer receives a boxed lunch, giveaway prizes, a buffet dinner and team photo. Handicaps required before the day of the outing.

More details...