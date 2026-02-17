Southern California Fourth Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction Women's Department

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Southern California Fourth Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction Women's Department

About this event

26TH ANNUAL WOMEN'S CONVENTION

2515 Lemon Grove Ave

Lemon Grove, CA 91945, USA

Platinum Pledger
$300

All Gold benefits, plus an autographed copy of Bishop Roy Dixon’s book titled "On The Potter’s Wheel," and an autographed copy of Mother JoAnne Hooks’ book titled "A Bitter Disease Called Unforgiveness."

Gold Pledger
$200

All Silver benefits, plus Saturday morning breakfast with Bishop Dixon and Mother Hooks at a restaurant in San Diego County.

Silver Pledger
$125

Recognition in the 26th Annual Women’s Convention program.

Reserved seating during Thursday and Friday evening’s worship services, Delegate registration.


Delegate Registration
$85

Delegate Registration includes the program, a convention bag, grab-and-go lunches, and a ticket to the fashion/talent show.

Fashion/Talent Show Ticket Only
$15

Fashion/Talent Show ticket only, no program or convention bag.

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