About this event
All Gold benefits, plus an autographed copy of Bishop Roy Dixon’s book titled "On The Potter’s Wheel," and an autographed copy of Mother JoAnne Hooks’ book titled "A Bitter Disease Called Unforgiveness."
All Silver benefits, plus Saturday morning breakfast with Bishop Dixon and Mother Hooks at a restaurant in San Diego County.
Recognition in the 26th Annual Women’s Convention program.
Reserved seating during Thursday and Friday evening’s worship services, Delegate registration.
Delegate Registration includes the program, a convention bag, grab-and-go lunches, and a ticket to the fashion/talent show.
Fashion/Talent Show ticket only, no program or convention bag.
$
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