National Juneteenth

Hosted by

National Juneteenth

About this event

26th National Juneteenth Prayer Breakfast

529 14th St NW

Washington, DC 20045, USA

26th National Juneteenth Prayer Breakfast
$35
Washington DC's longest running Juneteenth event the 26th National Juneteenth Prayer Breakfast at the National Press Club where the National Juneteenth Holiday was advocated. June 18, 2025 8:00 - 9:00 AM National Press Club Washington DC
Add a donation for National Juneteenth

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!