2/7 - Steam & Sleighs to SeaLyon Farm

97 Cross Rd

Alna, ME 04535, USA

Adult
$40.50

Adult round trip train ticket to SeaLyon Farm including a horse-drawn sleigh ride.

Senior, Military, or WW&F Museum Member
$37.50

Adult ticket discounted for a Sr. Citizen (age 65+), Military (active or retired), or member of the WW&F Railway Museum or Mass Bay RRE. Good for a round trip train adventure to SeaLyon Farm including a horse-drawn sleigh ride. Subject to confirmation upon check in.

Youth
$31.50

Youth round trip train ticket to SeaLyon Farm including a horse-drawn sleigh ride for youths aged 4-15.

Child (ages 3 and under)
Free

(Free) Child's round trip train ticket to SeaLyon Farm including a horse-drawn sleigh ride for children aged 0-3. Infant may need to sit on an adult's lap.

Group "Caboose Adventure"
$405

5 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 15 tickets

Group of up to 15 passengers for the train trip in the caboose, sleigh ride, and admission to SeaLyon Farm.

WW&F Brass Lifetime Passholder.
$22.50

Adult ticket for lifetime (brass) passholders of the WW&F. Good for a round trip train adventure to SeaLyon Farm including a horse-drawn sleigh ride. Please give pass number in verification section, below. Subject to confirmation upon check in.

Alna Resident
$22.50

Train ticket and event admission for a resident of Alna, ME. Please give address in verification section, below. Subject to confirmation upon check in.

Add a donation for WW&F Railway Museum

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!