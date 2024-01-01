2024 First Aid/CPR/AED Certification Course Registation and Payment Form

2024 First Aid and CPR Certification Course Fee Payment Options:

- pay here by purchasing a ticket for the

- mail a check ($25) to us (710 2nd St, Carlton, MN 55718)

- bring exact cash ($25) or check to the training





This $25 fee will cover the cost of your course materials and certification.





Note: You may select "other" and enter "$0" for the Zeffy contribution amount if you do not wish to add a contribution to Zeffy. Zeffy provides free payment processing to our organization and is funded thorugh optional contributions like these.





CPR/AED and First Aid Training Details:

- Wednesday, May 1, 5-7:30pm CDT (CPR/AED) and Wednesday May 8, 5-8:30 CDT (First Aid)....must attend both trainings to be certified in all (CPR/AED/1st Aid)

- @ University of Minnesota - Duluth - Building/Room TBA

- Certification through the National Safety Council.

- Free dinner provided by ROALPS on both days (bring your own water or other drink)