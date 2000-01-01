Tracey Runs NYC Marathon Raffle | Donate to WIN $350 to Lululemon

This November, I will be running the NYC Marathon with Steve's Camp, a free summer camp for nature-deprived students across NYC where campers learn to grow food, explore the outdoors, and develop lifelong leadership skills.





To reach my fundraising goal, I am incentivizing my friends, family and local community members to help support me by hosting a digital raffle for a $350 Lululemon gift card. Anyone can participate, so please feel free to share this with others.





Raffle rules:

- $20 gets you 2 entries.

- Each additional $20 donation gets you an additional 2 entries (e.g. $40 donation = 4 entries).

- There is no limit to number of entries.

- Raffle is open to everyone!

- Winner will receive $350 Lululemon digital gift card.

- Raffle closes June 30th 11:59pm ET.

- Raffle winner announced July 1st 5:00pm ET.