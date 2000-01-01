Logo
Steves Camp At Horizon Farms Inc
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Tracey Runs NYC Marathon Raffle | Donate to WIN $350 to Lululemon

This November, I will be running the NYC Marathon with Steve's Camp, a free summer camp for nature-deprived students across NYC where campers learn to grow food, explore the outdoors, and develop lifelong leadership skills. 


To reach my fundraising goal, I am incentivizing my friends, family and local community members to help support me by hosting a digital raffle for a $350 Lululemon gift card. Anyone can participate, so please feel free to share this with others. 


Raffle rules:

- $20 gets you 2 entries. 

- Each additional $20 donation gets you an additional 2 entries (e.g. $40 donation = 4 entries). 

- There is no limit to number of entries. 

- Raffle is open to everyone! 

- Winner will receive $350 Lululemon digital gift card.

- Raffle closes June 30th 11:59pm ET. 

- Raffle winner announced July 1st 5:00pm ET. 

common:freeFormsBy