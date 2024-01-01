Galentine's Day in DC

Will you be in DC on February 13th? Then join us for the Association for Women In Cryptocurrency's Galentine's Day Fireside Chat in DC!





Co-Hosted by our Regional Ambassadors Elizabeth Boison (Partner and Head of Americas Digital Assets Practice at Hogan Lovells) and Dina Ellis Rochkind (Counsel in Government Affairs at Paul Hastings), they will be having a fireside chat with Carole House, Executive in Residence at Terranet Ventures, former NSC, and co-author of the CFTC's TAC report on DeFi. These three powerhouse women will discuss everything you need to know about crypto/blockchain policy for 2024.





Hosted by our generous sponsor Hogan Lovells US LLP, the event will feature a not-to-be-missed discussion between Liz, Dina, and Carole. These three women have a staggering amount of experience throughout the three branches of US Government. Combined, their expertise and experience, e.g., in Congress, at the White House, at multiple regulatory agencies, etc., spans the gamut of everything you'll want to know in terms of regulatory and policy issues in crypto/blockchain for 2024. Join us for a discussion and networking opportunity that you won't want to miss!





Whether you're a student, a CEO, or anything in between, if you're looking for a supportive community of women and allies in the crypto, blockchain, and web3 industry, come join us!