Global Outdoor Opportunity and Network for Stewardship (G.O.O.N.S.): A 501c3 Non-Profit's Silent Auction

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Time to upgrade your rig's contact points. These ANVL Tilt pedals in a dialed red finish are fully CNC machined, super grippy, and built to take an absolute beating on the trails. Perfect for your enduro or downhill setup when you need maximum traction.
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Treat yourself to one of the best dining experiences around. With $150 to spend at Canard, you can go all out on their famous steam burgers, duck stack pancakes, and an incredible wine selection. Seriously elevated comfort food that you don't want to miss.
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Tacos, margaritas, and good vibes. Use these $50 gift card at Portland's favorite taqueria. Whether you're hitting the Hawthorne or Mississippi location, you already know the carnitas and Bryan's Bowls are completely worth the line out the door.
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The perfect rescue plan for those nights when you just don't feel like cooking. Score two free entrees and a free chips and queso blanco from Chipotle. Stash them in your wallet and thank yourself later.
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See you on the mountain! Grab a buddy and head up to Mt. Hood Skibowl with two "Any Shift" lift tickets. Valid through April 2027, so you've got plenty of time to catch the best snow. Includes a $102 Skibowl card and a stickers.... you know you want the stickers.
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The holy grail for bourbon hunters. This Blanton's Gold Edition is a highly sought-after single barrel release, dumped in April 2024. Clocking in at 103 proof, it delivers incredible depth, spice, and complexity. Complete with the box, velvet bag, and the iconic horse stopper. Good luck outbidding the rest of the room for this one. Bidders must be 21 or older to bid
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A quintessential Speyside single malt. Double cask matured in traditional oak and sherry casks, this Aberlour 12-year is incredibly smooth with notes of fruit, spice, and a hint of chocolate. Comes complete with the presentation tube. A fantastic daily sipper. Bidders must be 21 or older to bid
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A classic pour for the Scotch enthusiast. This is an older, 4/5 quart bottling of Ballantine’s 12-Year that you won't find on the shelves today. Perfect for cracking open with friends or adding a cool piece of history to your home bar. Bidders must be 21 or older to bid
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Distilled right here in Portland, Freeland Spirits knocks it out of the park with this one. Packed with fresh Pacific Northwest garden botanicals, it makes a killer gin and tonic or a bright, refreshing martini. Plus, the iconic blue teardrop bottle looks great on the shelf. Bidders must be 21 or older to bid
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Old-school cool. This is a 1960s-1970s vintage 4/5 quart bottling of Chivas Regal 12-Year, back from when 86-proof was the standard. It's a great conversation starter and a remarkably smooth blend that holds up beautifully. A rad addition to any whisky collection. Bidders must be 21 or older to bid
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Head to Central Oregon for an unforgettable outdoor experience. This $120 certificate covers a half-day, naturalist-guided tour for one with Wanderlust Tours out of Bend. Choose your own adventure- whether that’s paddling a canoe or kayak, exploring ancient caves and volcanoes, or snowshoeing through the backcountry. It’s the perfect excuse to plan a weekend trip over the mountains, get outside, and support the cause. (Valid for one year from May 31, 2026; standard daily tours only).
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