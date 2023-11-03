13th Annual Sleepout Event

Come join us for a night under the stars at Historic Courthouse Square in Hendersonville, NC, USA. This in-person event is a great opportunity to raise awareness about homelessness in our community. Get ready to sleep outside, hear inspiring stories, and connect with others who care about making a difference. Don't miss out on this unforgettable experience!





STATS AND REASON BEHIND THE SLEEPOUT

As of June 2022, the Department of Education reported over TWO and A HALF MILLION students (grades K-12) homeless in the United States.

Henderson County reported over 300 homeless kids during the 2022 - 2023 school year, with around 80 unaccompanied (which means no legal guardian taking care of them).

Buncombe County reported over 500 homeless kids during the 2022 - 2023 school year, with around 100 unaccompanied (which means no legal guardian taking care of them)

To combat this, Only Hope WNC, a local non-profit set up to raise awareness and funds to help fight youth homelessness in Henderson County, will host their 12TH annual Sleepout. November 3, 2023, a group of board members and concerned citizens will be sleeping out at the Historic Courthouse Downtown Hendersonville on Main St to raise awareness and funds to help in their efforts.





DO YOU WANT TO SLEEPOUT?





Registration for our 2024 will be open soon! The process is simple and can be accessed through the registration form on this page. Kindly provide all the required information to complete your registration. Please note that each participant needs to fill out a separate form.





DO YOU HAVE A GROUP THAT WANTS TO SLEEPOUT?





Please call us at 828-693-5499 or Email Us at [email protected]. To Sign up as a group.





WHAT'S REQUIRED TO SLEEPOUT?





There are no specific requirements for how you should sleep. You can sleep in a sleeping bag, tent, box, or even just outside. However, it is necessary to sleep in clothes.





HOW MUCH DOES IT COST TO SLEEPOUT?





We request a $25 donation per person.





HOW IS MONEY RAISED?





Upon registering, you will receive an information packet regarding the event. This packet contains a pledge form and we kindly request that you reach out to your friends and family to solicit donations. We refer to this as them "paying you to sleep outside." Please note, door-to-door fundraising is not a safe method of collecting funds.





CAN ANYONE DO IT?





Anyone, regardless of age, can participate. However, if you are under 18 years old, we require parental approval and a signed waiver at the event.











