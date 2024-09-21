Howard Hanna Children's Free Care Fund's Silent Auction

Are you a Michigan Football fan? Would you like to attend one of the biggest home games of the year? Then here's your chance...we are auctioning off 2 tickets to the USC game on 9/21/24 and all proceeds go to the Children's Free Care Fund! The seats are excellent and located at: Section 37; Row 66. You can learn more about our charity at Howard Hanna Children's Free Care Fund. A huge thank you to our ticket donor, Patrick Conklin with Farm Bureau Insurance!