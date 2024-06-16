IDY 2024 - Tampa

IDY - Tampa Chapter

International Day of Yoga (IDY), or commonly referred to as Yoga Day, is celebrated annually on 21 June. Yoga is a physical, mental, and spiritual practice that originated in India. Yoga is not just about exercise; it's a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world, and nature.

The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in his UN address suggested the date of 21 June, as it is the longest day of the year & shares a special significance in many parts of the world. Locally in Tampa, the IDY is celebrated every year in June during the weekend to raise awareness of the many benefits of practicing yoga.