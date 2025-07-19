27th Annual AIDS Walk OKC

301 W Reno Ave

Oklahoma City, OK 73102, USA

Individual Walker
free

Registers one person in the 27th Annual AIDS Walk of Oklahoma City!

Team Walker
free

Registers one person to walk on a Team in the 27th Annual AIDS Walk of Oklahoma City! Put the name of your organization on the next screen.

Memorial Donation
$10

Make a donation to the 27th Annual AIDS Walk OKC in memory of a loved one. Their name will be listed in a Memorial post on social media.

Sponsor an Individual Walker
$20

Help a Walker win a prize by Sponsoring their Walk! Enter your Walker's name on the next screen.

Vendor Tent Space
$25

Gives one organization a 10'x10' space to put up a tent to promote their organization, or to offer services and/or to sell goods to the public. Tent, tables, chairs are not included.

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Verbal recognition at the Walk and logo on social media posts about the Walk.
Also gives one organization a 10'x10' space to put up a tent to promote their organization, or to offer services and/or to sell goods to the public. Tent, tables, chairs are not included.
Bonus: Two decAIDS tees.

Silver Sponsor
$1,000
Verbal recognition at the Walk and logo on social media posts about the Walk.
Logo on the Walk's promotional materials.
Also gives one organization a 10'x10' space to put up a tent to promote their organization, or to offer services and/or to sell goods to the public. Tent, tables, chairs are not included.
Bonus: Two decAIDS tees.

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Verbal recognition at the Walk and logo on social media posts about the Walk.
Logo on the Walk's promotional materials.
Logo on stage.
Also gives one organization a 10'x10' space to put up a tent to promote their organization, or to offer services and/or to sell goods to the public. Tent, tables, chairs are not included.
Bonus: Three decAIDS tees.

Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000

Verbal recognition at the Walk and logo on social media posts about the Walk.
Logo on the Walk's promotional materials.
Logo on stage.
Logo on AWOKC website for one year.
Also gives one organization a 10'x10' space to put up a tent to promote their organization, or to offer services and/or to sell goods to the public. Tent, tables, chairs are not included.
Bonus: Five decAIDS tees.

Diamond Sponsorship
$10,000

Verbal recognition at the Walk and logo on social media posts about the Walk.
Logo on the Walk's promotional materials.
Logo on stage.
Logo on AWOKC website for one year.
Logo on Grantee 2025 award plaques.
Also gives one organization a 10'x10' space to put up a tent to promote their organization, or to offer services and/or to sell goods to the public. Tent, tables, chairs are not included.
Bonus: Ten decAIDS tees.

