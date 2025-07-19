Registers one person in the 27th Annual AIDS Walk of Oklahoma City!
Registers one person to walk on a Team in the 27th Annual AIDS Walk of Oklahoma City! Put the name of your organization on the next screen.
Make a donation to the 27th Annual AIDS Walk OKC in memory of a loved one. Their name will be listed in a Memorial post on social media.
Help a Walker win a prize by Sponsoring their Walk! Enter your Walker's name on the next screen.
Gives one organization a 10'x10' space to put up a tent to promote their organization, or to offer services and/or to sell goods to the public. Tent, tables, chairs are not included.
Verbal recognition at the Walk and logo on social media posts about the Walk.
Also gives one organization a 10'x10' space to put up a tent to promote their organization, or to offer services and/or to sell goods to the public. Tent, tables, chairs are not included.
Bonus: Two decAIDS tees.
Verbal recognition at the Walk and logo on social media posts about the Walk.
Logo on the Walk's promotional materials.
Also gives one organization a 10'x10' space to put up a tent to promote their organization, or to offer services and/or to sell goods to the public. Tent, tables, chairs are not included.
Bonus: Two decAIDS tees.
Verbal recognition at the Walk and logo on social media posts about the Walk.
Logo on the Walk's promotional materials.
Logo on stage.
Also gives one organization a 10'x10' space to put up a tent to promote their organization, or to offer services and/or to sell goods to the public. Tent, tables, chairs are not included.
Bonus: Three decAIDS tees.
Verbal recognition at the Walk and logo on social media posts about the Walk.
Logo on the Walk's promotional materials.
Logo on stage.
Logo on AWOKC website for one year.
Also gives one organization a 10'x10' space to put up a tent to promote their organization, or to offer services and/or to sell goods to the public. Tent, tables, chairs are not included.
Bonus: Five decAIDS tees.
Verbal recognition at the Walk and logo on social media posts about the Walk.
Logo on the Walk's promotional materials.
Logo on stage.
Logo on AWOKC website for one year.
Logo on Grantee 2025 award plaques.
Also gives one organization a 10'x10' space to put up a tent to promote their organization, or to offer services and/or to sell goods to the public. Tent, tables, chairs are not included.
Bonus: Ten decAIDS tees.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing